1 player to watch at each offensive position in preseason opener vs. Ravens

The Eagles are primed to make another run at the Super Bowl, and they’ll begin the journey on Saturday night in Baltimore.

Philadelphia has a loaded roster, but no team is perfect, and the Birds have plenty of question marks at key positions.

There are plenty of storylines to watch entering the opener, and among the things to watch will be Rashaad Penny and the running back position, along with an under-the-radar rookie moving up the depth chart at wide receiver.

With kickoff fast approaching, here’s one player to watch at each offensive position.

Tanner McKee, QB

The Eagles’ sixth-round pick has been having a pretty solid training camp.

McKee has shown off a big arm, and an efficient performance against a stout Ravens defense could give the former Stanford star a leg up in the third quarterback competition.

RB Trey Sermon

Sermon is apart of a crowded backfield that includes D’Andre Swift, Kenny Gainwell, Rashaad Penny and Boston Scott.

Sermon has received first team reps this summer and he’ll have an opportunity to log the bulk of the carries on Saturday night.

WR Joseph Ngata

The former Clemson star is a big, physical wide receiver, and has been the biggest undrafted free agent standout in camp.

An impressive performance against the Ravens could catapult Ngata towards a 53-man roster spot.

TE Grant Calcaterra

The former SMU and Oklahoma tight end is a natural pass catcher that can complement Dallas Goedert in 12 formation.

Calcaterra returned to camp bulked up and he’ll look to hold off Dan Arnold and Tyree Jackson for the third tight end spot.

OL Tyler Steen

The rookie from Alabama will continue cross training at multiple positions and Saturday offers the opportunity to see how’ll he adapt to the facing NFL competition.

OL Roderick Johnson

Johnson was initially signed by the Eagles after the Tennessee Titan signed Le’Raven Clark off Philadelphia’s practice squad to their 53-man roster last season.

Johnson made six starts in 29 total games with the Texans before spending time on the Dolphins and Chiefs roster this summer.

He competes in the Eagles’ deepest position group, and a dominant performance would be a huge first step.

WR Jadon Haselwood

The former Arkansas wide receiver has been elite prospect since high school and Saturday provide an opportunity to show Eagles’ brass that he’s a developmental prospect with a bright NFL future.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire