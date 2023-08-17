1 player to watch at each offensive position ahead of Eagles-Browns preseason matchup

The Eagles are home Thursday night, looking to put on a good performance after two intense joint practice sessions with the Browns.

The matchup with Cleveland will provide an opportunity for key rookies and veterans to climb up the depth chart, while several big names are now on the roster bubble after underperforming against Baltimore.

With kickoff fast approaching, we’re looking at one offensive player at each position to watch for the Eagles.

QB ---Ian Book

Book will look to close the gap on Tanner McKee after going 1-4 for 11 yards passing against Baltimore.

RB -- Rashaad Penny

Penny led the Eagles with 9 carries for 34-yards in the opener and he’ll look for another solid performance going into the final preseason game next week.

WR -- Jadon Haselwood

The undrafted rookie had two catches, for 30-yards on four targets in his preseason debut.

TE --Tyree Jackson

Jackson had zero catches in the preseason debut and was one of the lowest graded players in Week 1 per PFF.

Dan Arnold struggled as well, and both players will need to be more productive.

OL--Fred Johnson

Johnson was the Eagles highest graded offensive player in the Week 1 loss to the Ravens, as he performed better as a pass protector than as a run-blocker.

