1 player to watch at each defensive position in preseason opener vs. Ravens

The Eagles are about two hours away from taking the field for their preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.

Philadelphia has a loaded roster, but no team is perfect, and the Birds have plenty of question marks at key positions.

Nakobe Dean is replacing T.J. Edwards in the middle of a defense that also lost Javon Hargrave and will look to adjust the scheme under new coordinator, Sean Desai.

With kickoff fast approaching, we’re looking at one player at each defensive position to keep an eye on.

Edge rusher -- Nolan Smith

The former Georgia Bulldog has gone almost a whole year without any game action and Saturday night provides the first opportunity to see how explosive Smith can be at the point of attack.

DT -- Jalen Carter

Jordan Davis is a player to watch as well, but all eyes will be on the No. 9 overall pick and the most talented player in the draft.

LB -- Nakobe Dean

Christian Elliss and Myles Jack are both players worth keeping an eye on, but most fans, pundits, critics and experts will be eyeing Nakobe Dean.

The former Georgia All-American should see plenty of action as he gets acclimated to be a downhill, punishing tackler in Sean Desai’s system.

CB -- Kelee Ringo

Mekhi Garner and Josh Jobe are players to watch, but Kelee Ringo offers star power and elite athleticism at the cornerback position.

Safety -- Sydney Brown

The third round pick is a violent player, who offers athleticism and versatilty at multiple positions.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire