1 player to watch at each defensive position group at Packers training camp

The Green Bay Packers have a ton of talent that tends to get overlooked. For this exercise, we are identifying guys at each defensive position group who could surprise you during training camp later this summer.

Defensive line: Kingsley Keke

Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kingsley Keke is shown Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, during the team's first practice at training camp in Green Bay, Wis.

Keke took a big step in his second season. His sack total went from zero to 4.0, and his total number of tackles more than doubled despite playing just 40 percent of the defensive snaps. Another year should hopefully lead to more reps and production for Keke. The Packers have been trying to get Kenny Clark some help along the interior for years. After selecting Keke in the fifth round in 2019, they used another fifth-rounder to select TJ Slaton. Even with a little more competition, Keke is a guy to watch during training camp as he has shown to be an effective pass rusher. At times, he has been able to deploy a nice arsenal of moves to pressure opposing quarterbacks. If his run defense can start to mirror his pass-rush productivity, he will have an increased workload in Year 3.

Edge rusher: Rashan Gary

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

It might seem like an easy pick, but it’s a necessary one. Not many people outside of Green Bay know how good Gary can be and how much of an impact he made in 2020. Gary was one of the most dominant pass rushers in the entire league during the second half of the season. He finished with only 5.0 sacks on the year, but sacks only tell part of the story. According to Pro Football Focus, Gary had the NFL's highest pressure percentage after Week 10, with Aaron Donald finishing second. Gary is expected to take another huge jump in 2021, and the Packers defense will reap the rewards of a potent pass rusher.

Linebacker: Krys Barnes

Green Bay Packers linebacker Krys Barnes (51) is shown Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, during the team's first practice at training camp in Green Bay, Wis.

Inside linebacker is one of the weakest positions on the entire roster, but it contains a lot of potential intrigue. Barnes, joined by Kamal Martin and De’Vondre Campbell, make for an unpredictable trio with some upside. Barnes, meanwhile, has a chance to be the best of the three. He finished third on the team in total tackles after being waived during final roster cutdowns. He was later signed to the practice squad and then got promoted to the active roster before the season opener. As an undrafted free agent, Barnes showed more consistency than Martin, who was a fifth-round selection. In Year 2, Barnes could be the signal-caller on defense with Christian Kirksey now playing for the Houston Texans. Barnes is not getting much attention, but he has a great opportunity to become a leader of this defense in his second season.

Cornerback: Shemar Jean-Charles

Green Bay Packers cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (22) is shown during the second day of organized team activities Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in Green Bay, Wis.

The slot corner position is going to be a vital part of Joe Barry’s defense. Chandon Sullivan was the starting slot for most of last season, but it will be an open competition under a new coordinator. Jean-Charles is a talented rookie with the body type and athleticism to try out at nickel. Jean-Charles lined up on the outside a lot in college and flashed incredible ball skills. His sticky coverage led to 17 pass breakups in 2020 and a completion rate of just 30.4. Jean-Charles has a slight frame and twitchy athleticism that could help him transition into a formidable nickel in the NFL.

Safety: Adrian Amos

Safety Adrian Amos (31) warms up during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field Friday, July 26, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.

It’s interesting how one of your best players can be considered underrated, but you can still make that case for Amos. Last season, Amos was not only one of the most consistent players on Green Bay’s defense, but the entire league. Pro Football Focus graded him as the second overall safety in 2020 and No. 1 overall in coverage. Amos finished with two interceptions but was the 27th most targeted safety in 2020. He led the Packers with 83 tackles and also added 2.0 sacks and nine pass defenses. Amos may not be a perennial Pro Bowler, but he should be in future conversations and was one of the best free-agent investments the Packers made in the last decade. Amos finished strong at the end of last year, and big things will be expected of him in 2021.

