1 player at each position to watch at Colts OTAs

The Indianapolis Colts are set to begin organized team activities (OTAs) on Tuesday, marking the first time this offseason the entire roster will be on the field competing against each other.

While there will be no pads worn or contact permitted, we will get a glimpse of some 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills throughout the 10 OTA sessions through the middle of June. The same will be said during veteran minicamp, which caps the end of spring practices.

With OTAs set to begin, here’s a look at one player at each position to watch for the Colts:

QB Anthony Richardson

Of course, the No. 4 overall pick will be the player with the most eyes on him. Richardson’s game won’t magically develop overnight, but it will be interesting to see how much time he gets with the first team and how he responds to going up against the Colts’ starting defense.

RB Jonathan Taylor

This really is to just see how much work they’re giving the stud running back as he comes back from offseason ankle surgery. He may be healthy and still kept off the field for precautionary reasons.

WR Isaiah McKenzie

Who will be running with the first team as the slot receiver? Will the veteran McKenzie get the benefit of the doubt, or do the Colts want to see how quickly rookie Josh Downs can get acclimated?

TE Andrew Ogletree

Ogletree is working his way back from a torn ACL he suffered during training camp so his progress will be something to monitor as OTAs begin.

OT Bernhard Raimann

Raimann told reporters earlier this month that he added about 15 pounds to his frame, which is a vital part of his development. How he moves around with that extra weight will be something to keep an eye on.

G Will Fries

Right now, it appears Fries is the starting right guard. Unless the Colts add a veteran like Rodger Saffold or Gabe Jackson, it appears to be his job to lose entering OTAs.

DE Samson Ebukam

The new addition to the pass-rushing crew, Ebukam is expected to play the LEO role that Yannick Ngakoue vacated this offseason. Don’t be surprised if he makes some noise early in OTAs.

DT Taven Bryan

Can the veteran put an early stamp on his role as the backup three-technique, or will rookie Adetomiwa Adebawore apply some pressure early in the spring?

LB Shaquille Leonard

Where Leonard is at in terms of his rehab progress from an additional nerve procedure is the one of the biggest storylines entering OTAs.

CB Kenny Moore II

Moore will be an interesting player to keep an eye on as he looks to bounce back from a down year in Gus Bradley’s system. He didn’t participate in OTAs last offseason as he conducted a soft holdout so maybe this will help further that development.

S Nick Cross

The second-year player is one of the most polarizing pieces of Gus Bradley’s defense. Will he play with more instincts with a full season under his belt?

