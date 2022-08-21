1 player from each Eagles position group to watch vs. Browns
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Philadelphia EaglesLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Cleveland BrownsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Reid SinnettAmerican football quarterbackLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Quez WatkinsAmerican football wide receiverLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Deon CainAmerican-football player (1996-)LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Grant CalcaterraAmerican football playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Andre ChachereAmerican football playerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Marlon TuipulotuAmerican football defensive tackleLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Davion TaylorAmerican football linebackerLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
The Eagles are just moments away from kicking off their second preseason matchup of the summer, and the starters will rest on both sides of the ball.
Gardner Minshew will start at quarterback, but Reid Sinnett and Carson Strong are expected to see the bulk of the action.
At wide receiver, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are out, while Quez Watkins and Jalen Reagor will both play and see significant action.
On defense, both rookie defenders from Georgia will see action, while Darius Slay and James Bradberry will rest as well.
With kickoff just moments away, here’s one player from each position group to watch.
QB Carson Strong
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
The strong-armed quarterback from Nevada gets his first game action as a pro.
RB Kennedy Brooks
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Former Oklahoma running back could carry the load in rainy conditions.
WR Deon Cain
(AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Cain had a strong offseason, and we’ll now need to show that playmaking ability in-game action.
TE Grant Calcaterra
(AP Photo/Christopher Szagola)
A fluid pass catcher when he’s been available, Calcaterra missed time with a hamstring injury but could vault himself back up the depth chart with a good showing against the Browns.
OT Jarrid Williams
(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
With the Eagles’ starters resting, Williams will see plenty of action.
DE Tarron Jackson
(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
A talented pass rusher with natural instincts, Jackson will see about a one-half of action against a solid Browns line.
DT Marlon Tuipulotu
(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
Tuipulotu gets better daily, and Sunday provides an opportunity for extended action at defensive tackle behind Jordan Davis.
LB Davion Taylor
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
The speedy linebacker will look to keep his name in the rotation at the WILL linebacker spot.
CB Josh Blackwell
Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Blackwell could see time on the outside and in the slot, and he’ll need to improve on his outing from Week 1.
S Andre Chachere
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
A converted cornerback, Chachere is looking for significant reps at a position that’s currently not a strength in Philadelphia.
[pickup_prop id=”26886″>
1
1