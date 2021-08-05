UPDATE 1-Petrobras says hires JPMorgan as adviser to sell Braskem stake

Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer
·1 min read

(Adds Petrobras confirmation)

By Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil firm Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Thursday it has hired JPMorgan Chase & Co as adviser to sell its stake in petrochemical company Braskem SA, confirming an earlier Reuters report.

Earlier on Thursday, Petrobras executives said in a conference call with investors that it had hired advisers to sell its stake in Braskem, without elaborating.

Brazilian conglomerate Novonor, formerly known as Odebrecht, resumed the sale of its controlling stake in Braskem in April, but so far it has not found a buyer.

Still, Morgan Stanley, Novonor's adviser, has received bids for some of Braskem's assets. The company has plants in Brazil, Mexico and in the United States.

Given the complexity of selling units to different buyers, Petrobras has decided to hire an adviser to analyze potential deals.

Petrobras, which is also interested in selling its stake in the company, has favored a sale through a share offering, but Novonor, as a controlling shareholder, prefers an acquisition because it seeks a premium for its voting shares.

Two years ago, a deal to sell Braskem to LyondellBasell Industries BV failed as Braskem faced environmental problems related to its mining activities in the northeastern city of Maceio. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Recommended Stories

  • Brazil audit court sees fuel shortages with Petrobras divestment

    Brazil's Federal Audit Court (TCU) says there is a risk of fuel shortages in regional markets as a result of the sales of assets by state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, according to a statement on the court's website. The TCU said it found a risk of shortages in an audit of the federal government's plans to reorganize Brazil's fuel market following the sale of the company's refineries. Petrobras said adjustments in the refining market were to be expected as it advances in its divestment plan and the market is opened up to competition.

  • Indonesian blockbuster IPO to set tone for Southeast Asia tech sector

    The first listing of a multibillion-dollar Southeast Asian tech company in Indonesia on Friday will set the benchmark for IPO hopefuls in a region where global investors are chasing fast growing e-commerce markets. PT Bukalapak.com Tbk, a 11-year-old e-commerce company backed by Ant Group, Singapore sovereign fund GIC and local media and tech conglomerate Emtek, makes its market debut after raising $1.5 billion in Indonesia's biggest ever initial public offering (IPO). The first listing of a venture-backed company in a country crowded with founder-led startups, has fuelled a frenzy among institutional and retail investors scrambling to get a piece of the IPO in a market that has seen few large flotations.

  • Adidas hit by China boycott, Vietnam factory closures

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Adidas felt the impact of a Chinese boycott of Western brands on its second-quarter results on Thursday and is also suffering from the closure of factories in major supplier Vietnam due to rising COVID-19 infections. The German sportswear company still raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability as it said it has seen demand recover in China since calls for a boycott in late March, and said it hopes to restore production in Vietnam soon. But Adidas shares were down 4.1% by 0950 GMT as analysts noted that its growth was lagging rivals Nike and Puma, which both reported that sales nearly doubled in recent earnings releases.

  • Canada unexpectedly posts huge trade surplus in June, biggest since 2008

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada unexpectedly posted a trade surplus of C$3.23 billion ($2.58 billion) in June, the largest in almost 13 years, as exports jumped on higher shipments of oil and autos, Statistics Canada data indicated on Thursday. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a trade deficit of C$0.68 billion in June. "This is a very pleasant surprise," said Peter Hall, chief economist at Canada's export development agency.

  • Analysts Take Cautious Stance on Ether as London Hard Fork Nears

    "The EIP-1559 upgrade is overrated," one trader said.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Bitcoin's recent crash below $30,000 was 'way more orderly' than past crypto meltdowns, says Sam Bankman-Fried

    Bankman-Fried told Bloomberg that many in crypto fret about leverage in the system when prices collapse and levered positions are forced into liquidation.

  • Why Clean Energy Funds Could Still Have a High Carbon Footprint

    A sustainable fund can still carry hidden ESG risks or even potentially have a higher-than-expected carbon footprint, according to Morningstar.

  • The one pandemic boom that is definitely over

    On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared the spread of COVID-19 a global pandemic.

  • Steve Harvey Says Every Married Couple Should Have 4 Bank Accounts

    The comedian breaks down what he calls "the best advice I ever got."

  • Is a Surprise Coming for Moderna (MRNA) This Earnings Season?

    Moderna (MRNA) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Papa John’s Epic Stuffed Crust pizza helps chain beat Wall Street sales forecast

    Papa John's sees continued momentum even as people eat out more after getting their COVID-19 vaccine. Papa John's CEO Rob Lynch chats with Yahoo Finance.

  • Banks quietly curb overdraft fees — long a target for Democrats

    As Democrats work to eradicate overdraft fees, some banks are retooling their overdraft policies or eliminating the fees altogether on their own, moves that could help lower-income Americans save money.

  • GM lifts profit outlook on strong pricing despite chip shortage

    General Motors lifted its 2021 profit forecast Wednesday as the semiconductor shortage limits car inventories and drives up vehicle prices.

  • Expanded Child Tax Credit could generate benefits worth eight times its cost

    The $100 billion investment to increase the Child Tax Credit this year would generate about $794 billion in current and future benefits for society.

  • Nintendo sees dwindling impact from pandemic megahit game

    Nintendo’s April-June profit declined 13% from the same period the previous year, when the hit game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” dramatically boosted sales. Nintendo Co.’s profit for the fiscal first quarter totaled 92.7 billion yen ($843 million), down from 106 billion yen, the Japanese maker of “Super Mario” and “Pokemon” games said Thursday. Quarterly sales fell 10% to 322.6 billion yen ($2.9 billion).

  • Robinhood discloses stock offering, shares down premarket

    Shares of Robinhood are down more than 10% before the market open on Thursday as the company disclosed in a regulatory filing that it plans a stock offering of up to nearly 98 million shares. Robinhood Markets Inc. said that the stock is being sold over time by selling shareholders and that it won't receive any proceeds from the sales. The news comes as Robinhood's stock continues to have a wild ride on Wall Street.

  • GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

    GM vs. TSLA: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Skepticism builds within the Fed over the need for a digital dollar

    Fed Governor Christopher Waller added that a digital dollar may be costly to implement, arguing that privately issued stablecoins may better handle the need for faster payments.

  • Best Agricultural Commodity ETFs for Q4 2021

    Agricultural commodities like corn, soybeans, and wheat are essential to the food supply, thus spawning a giant global commodities market to buy and sell them. However, individual agricultural commodities are subject to dramatic volatility related to factors including weather, season, population, and more.