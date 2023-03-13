1 pending free agent the Vikings could target from each NFL team

The Minnesota Vikings are likely to be active in free agency this year due to their activity in releasing multiple veterans.

With the legal tampering period starting at 11am central time on Monday, March 13th, there will be numerous free agent contracts agreed upon on that day. The Vikings could very well agree to a couple of deals then and in the days prior.

Who could the Vikings pursue in free agency? We identified one player per team that the Vikings could end up targeting.

Arizona Cardinals: CB Byron Murphy Jr.

The Vikings currently need at least four cornerbacks and getting ones with flexibility will be a priority. Murphy Jr. can play on the inside and outside and thrives in man coverage.

Atlanta Falcons: QB Marcus Mariota

With Nick Mullens a pending free agent, there is a need at backup quarterback. Mariota has the ability and starting experience that the Vikings could use, especially long-term when they likely usher in a new quarterback in 2024.

Baltimore Ravens: CB Marcus Peters

The Vikings need cornerbacks that can play in man coverage and Peters has been one of the best at doing so over the last eight years. Being that he is now 30 years old and coming off of an injury-plagued season, Peters could come at a discount.

Buffalo Bills: EDGE Shaq Lawson

With the uncertain future of multiple players at the position, getting an edge rusher with experience is a smart call. At only 29 years old, Lawson played last year at the veteran minimum and wouldn’t be expensive.

Carolina Panthers: LB Cory Littleton

The Vikings will liklely be releasing Jordan Hicks if they don’t get a restructure done. Bringing in a veteran linebacker will be a priority. Littleton would be a good player to play next to Brian Asamoah while he gets comfortable as a starter.

Chicago Bears: RG Michael Schofield

The Vikings need to fortify their offensive line with depth, especially with some talk about moving on from Ezra Cleveland. Schofield fits the zone blocking scheme well and can play on both sides.

Cincinnati Bengals: LB Germaine Pratt

Just like Littleton, Pratt would be a great addition as a veteran next to Asamoah. At only 27, he would be more of a long-term option.

Cleveland Browns: CB Greedy Williams

The Vikings not only need multiple cornerbacks, but need to find inexpensive options. Williams has some upside and is unlikely to draw a large salary in free agency.

Dallas Cowboys: QB Cooper Rush

The Vikings will need a backup quarterback and Rush would be a good option. Already having proven that he can win games, Rush would provide veteran leadership and not push for a long-term starting job.

Denver Broncos: OL Billy Turner

Fortifying the offensive line is something that the Vikings need to do. Like Oli Udoh last year, Turner can play both guard and tackle with a lot of experience playing in zone.

Detroit Lions: WR D.J. Chark

The Vikings need a wide reciever after releasing Adam Thielen. Chark is only 26 years old, is an explosive athlete and has shown that he can be a really good player at the position.

Green Bay Packers: DT Jarran Reed

The Vikings need to fortify their defensive line and getting someone who can play multiple spots will be a priority. Reed is at the tail end of his prime, but he would be an immediate upgrade over Jonathan Bullard at one of the 5T defensive end spots.

Houston Texans: C Justin Britt

With Garrett Bradbury likely to test the free agent market this week, looking for another center is a smart play. Britt is 32 years old, but he would be a capable player to put in the middle of the offensive line.

Indianapolis Colts: K Chase McLaughlin

The future of kicker Greg Joseph is currently in flux with him set to be a free agent, going after a quality kicker is a smart move. McLaughlin spent parts of two seasons with the Vikings practice squad and would be a quality addition to the Vikings.

Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Shaquil Griffin

The Vikings need cornerbacks and had interest in Griffin when he signed with the Jaguars in 2021. At the right price, he would be a nice addition to hte Vikings at age 28.

Kansas City Chiefs: RB Jerick McKinnon

With the Vikings likely to approach the running back position by committee, why not bring back a fan favorite in McKinnon? He is valuable on all three downs, but shouldn’t be used as a workhorse. He would provide the Vikings with a stalwart option in the backfield.

Las Vegas Raiders: EDGE Clelin Ferrell

After being overdrafted at fourth overall, Ferrell disappointed with the Raiders but at 26 years old, there still might be some talent left. He would be a low cost option for the Vikings.

Los Angeles Chargers: LB Drue Tranquill

Linebacker is a need for the Vikings and Tranquill would give them two really good linebackers with speed.

Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Leonard Floyd

Getting an EDGE rusher would be a smart use of free agency dollars, especially if they get rid of Za’Darius Smith. FLoyd would be a solid number two or rotational pass rusher.

Miami Dolphins: CB/S Eric Rowe

Versatility and familiarity are two things that Brian Flores will prioritize. Rowe, who has played for Flores in six of his eight seasons fits the bill.

Minnesota Vikings: CB Duke Shelley

The Vikings have a need at cornerback with only two cornerbacks on the roster. Shelley was PFF’s third-ranked cornerback in coverage and played well enough to earn a decent sized contract for 2023.

New England Patriots: CB Jonathan Jones

Speaking of cornerbacks, Jones is another one that has played for Flores. With the ability to play inside and out, Jones will be a good option while they rebuild their cornerback room.

New Orleans Saints: WR Michael Thomas

Thomas has barely played over the last two seasons but his style of play will help him continue playing. He hasn’t officially been released yet, but his roster bonus triggers on March 17th, and that release is expected.

New York Giants: WR Darius Slayton

In a weaker wide receiver class, Slayton has a chance to be a hidden gem. A true field-stretcher, he would add the type of speed that this offense has been lacking.

New York Jets: C Connor McGovern

With Bradbury on the market, finding a replacement is a priority. McGovern brings multiple years of starting experience in a zone scheme.

Philadelphia Eagles: S CJ Gardner-Johnson

Versatility is the key with what Flores wants to do and Gardner-Johnson has that in droves. He can play in the box, the slot and over the top.

Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Devin Bush

Bush is likely to come at a discount in free agency and he was with Flores last year in Pittsburgh. Bush would be a really good complement to Asamoah.

San Francisco 49ers: TE Tyler Kroft

Let’s face it. Johnny Mundt was not good last year. Kroft would be a really good second tight end, as he can do a little bit of everything.

Seattle Seahawks: DT Poona Ford

Defensive line should be a priority. Dalvin Tomlinson and Jonathan Bullard are both free agents. Ford is a big body who thrives at eating up space.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: DL Rakeem Nunes-Roches

Depth on the defensive line is needed and Nunez-Roches will provide that at a good cost. He made $2.5 million with the Buccaneers last year.

Tennessee Titans: WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

There isn’t anything special about Westbrook-Ikhine, but he is a quality depth receiver that would be an improvement over Jalen Reagor.

Washington Commanders: S Bobby McCain

McCain played with Flores in Miami and would give the Vikings that slot corner option they are looking for along with safety capabilities.

