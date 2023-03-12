1 pending free agent the Eagles could target from each NFC team

The Eagles won’t be major players in the free-agent market, but it’s always fun to take a hypothetical look at one potential target from every team.

Philadelphia agreed to a deal with Brandon Graham on Friday but is expected to lose Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, James Bradberry, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson — among others — to lucrative deals.

It was also announced that Darius Slay was granted permission to seek a trade, further clouding up a transition period for one of the NFL’s top defenses in 2022.

With the new league year fast approaching, here’s one pending free agent from each NFC team that the Birds should target.

Noah Brown, WR, Dallas Cowboys

Brown had 43 catches for 555 yards and 3 touchdowns for the Cowboys in 2022.

Fabian Moreau, CB, New York Giants

Cole Holcomb, LB, Washington Commanders

Al-Quadin Muhammad, DE, Chicago Bears



By releasing Muhammad before June 1, the Bears will incur a $500,000 dead cap penalty but save $3.96 million in salary cap space.

Muhammad, 28, recorded just one sack and 15 solo tackles in 16 games for the Bears. He created only 19 pressures.

Michael Brockers, DT, Detroit Lions



Adrian Amos, Green Bay Packers

Amos had 100 tackles, 1 sack, and 1 interception for the Packers in 2022 and has started 66 games in his young NFL career.

Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings

Another third-receiver option with accolades, Thielen has been with the Vikings since 2014 but could be on the move this offseason. Thielen has 30 touchdowns in the last three years despite Justin Jefferson’s arrival, but Minnesota would save $6.4 million by releasing the veteran.

Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons

The Falcons released Mariota after he started the first 13 games in 2022. Mariota, who was a Heisman Trophy runner-up at Oregon and the No. 2 overall pick for the Tennessee Titans in the 2015 NFL draft, signed a two-year deal with Atlanta as an unrestricted free agent last offseason.

Mariota wouldn’t count against the comp picks formula, while giving Philly a competent backup.

D'Onta Foreman, Carolina Panthers

Foreman had 914 rushing yards and four touchdowns for the Carolina Panthers in 2022 and is another player that would mesh well with Kenneth Gainwell.

Marcus Davenport, New Orleans Saints

The Saints pass rusher would be a good fit in the Eagles’ rotational scheme, logging 14 pressures this past season along with one sack.

In 2021, he had nine sacks and 21 quarterback pressures with 39 tackles and three forced fumbles.

Mike Edwards, Safety, Tampa Bay Buccaneers



Like Jamel Dean, Edwards is a pending unrestricted free agent as his four-year rookie deal ends in March.

Edwards started seven games as a rookie for Tampa Bay and 12 this past season but was the odd man out with Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jordan Whitehead flourishing.

The ballhawk could be a player to watch.

Byron Murphy, Arizona Cardinals



Because of a lack of depth in the draft or the free agency class, Murphy could be the perfect fit to replace James Bradberry at cornerback, but if the $16 million per year predictions hold true, Philadelphia will certainly pass.

Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams

The talented pass rusher was released by the Rams and would flourish as a rotational piece in the Eagles’ defensive front.

Hassan Ridgeway, San Francisco 49ers

A space eater who’s improved each season, the former Eagles defensive tackle finished the 2022 season in San Francisco with 28 combined tackles and a sack.

Rashaad Penny, Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks opened the 2022 season with Rashaad Penny as the starter after the bruising running back finished the 2021 season as the NFL’s most productive running back over the final five weeks of the year.

Penny had a 151-yard, two-touchdown performance against Detroit in 2022, but suffered a season-ending leg injury in Week against New Orleans averaging 6.1 yards per carry through four-plus games.

He could be the perfect compliment to Kenneth Gainwell.

