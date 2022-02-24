1 pending free agent the Eagles could target from each AFC team

The Philadelphia Eagles will enter the 2022 NFL offseason with several pressing needs, and the free-agent period offers the opportunity to sign a polished veteran from other talent-filled teams.

Howie Roseman is stacked with assets and will look to fill holes or urgent needs at wide receiver, cornerback, and safety, among others.

With several big-name free agents set to hit the open market, we’re looking at the one pending free agent Philadelphia could target from each AFC team.

Buffalo Bills -- CB Levi Wallace

Playing opposite Tre’Darius White, Wallace logged 10 pass breakups and two interceptions while allowing a 58 percent completion rate and a 72.6 passer rating in coverage. Still only 27 years of age, Wallace would fit with Darius Slay and Philadelphia could still draft a cornerback.

Miami Dolphins -- WR Will Fuller

Fuller signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins worth $10.625 million fully guaranteed, as the speedy wideout was expected to open things up for Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki, and DeVante Parker underneath.

Instead, Fuller logged 4 receptions, for 26 yards in two games, after dealing with injuries, a PED suspension, and personal issues.

New England Patriots -- CB J.C. Jackson

Jackson wants top-five cornerback money, putting the cornerback on par with Jalen Ramsey, Marshon Lattimore, Marlon Humphrey, Tre’Davious White, and Darius Slay in annual wages.

Jackson is tied with Everson Walls, and Lester Hayes for most interceptions (25) through the first four seasons of a career. Last year in New England, Jackson led the league in pass breakups (23).

New York Jets -- WR Braxton Berrios



Jets Vs Bucs

Berrios is a talented wide receiver on the smallish side, but he’s the best free-agent target on the Jets due to him being much younger than Marcus Maye and Jamison Crowder.

An All-Pro kick returner, Berrios would upgrade the Eagles at two positions.

According to Rich Cimini, in the five games in which Berrios played at least 50% of the Jets’ offensive snaps, the wideout averaged 5.4 receptions and 50.4 yards per game, which would have projected to a respectable 92-catches and 857-yards over a full season.

They’re not the No. 1 receiver numbers, but it’s a drastic improvement over Jalen Reagor.

Baltimore Ravens -- WR Sammy Watkins

A veteran wide receiver, Watkins would provide the Eagles with a player that DeVonta Smith could learn from, while still adding to the position via the draft.

Cincinnati Bengals -- S Jessie Bates III



Bates

One of the best players in the league, Bates III is expected to be franchised by the Bengals.

Cleveland Browns -- S Ronnie Harrison

The former Crimson Tide safety is better against the run than the pass, but he offers an intriguing array of talent and excels in coverage against running backs and tight ends.

Pittsburgh Steelers -- WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

A slot wideout that can open things up for the entire Eagles offense, Smith-Schuster can take Jalen Hurts to the next level.

Houston Texans -- S Justin Reid

The Texans don’t expect Reid to be back in 2022 and the 25-year-old Reid could give Philadelphia their safety of the future.

Reid only allowed a completion percentage of 53% and he could be an upgrade at the position.

Indianapolis Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox



Philadelphia can use a pass catcher behind Dallas Goedert and Alie-Cox could fit the bill, without having to be a starter.

Jacksonville Jaguars --WR D.J. Chark

A big-bodied wide receiver who could take Jalen Hurts to the next level as a passer.

Tennessee Titans -- Edge Rusher Harold Landry

An outside linebacker, with pass-rushing prowess, Landry logged 75 tackles, 68 pressures, 12 QB Hits, and 12 sacks in 2021.

Denver Broncos -- LB Kenny Young

Young, a fourth-year linebacker, was a disruptive presence for the Broncos defense after arriving via trade.

Kansas City Chiefs -- S Tyrann Mathieu

Mathieu landing in Philadelphia would make Jonathan Gannon’s life much easier.

Las Vegas Raiders -- WR Zay Jones

Jones had 47 catches, for 546-yards and 1 touchdown for the Raiders in 2021.

Los Angeles Chargers -- WR Mike Williams

A red zone gem for Jalen Hurts, Williams could remind some of Alshon Jeffery at his best.

