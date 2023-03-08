1 pending free agent Chargers should target: NFC South Edition

The Chargers won’t be as aggressive as they have been in recent years when it comes to signing free agents.

While they’re cash-strapped, general manager Tom Telesco will likely make some moves to have some spendings available to them so they can sign some low-cost players.

That said, I will list one pending free agent from each team in the NFL that could be a realistic target for L.A.

Next up is the NFC South.

WR Olamide Zaccheaus, Falcons

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have a need for speed at the wide receiver and Zaccheaus, a former track athlete could bring that. Zaccheaus has ascended every year since entering the NFL in 2019 after going undrafted out of Virginia Tech. He is coming off his best season as a pro. Zacchaeus had 40 catches for 533 yards and three touchdowns in 2022.

WR Scotty Miller, Buccaneers

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Miller is another wideout with speed. He ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at his pro day. Miller broke out in 2020 with Tom Brady taking over under center for the Bucs, finishing with 33 receptions, 501 yards and three touchdowns. In 2021, he missed time with turf toe. This past season, Miller posted 23 catches for 185 yards.

S Daniel Sorensen, Saints

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers will need more depth at safety if Nasir Adderley is not re-signed. Sorensen was signed on a veteran’s minimum contract last off-season. While he was primarily a special teamer, Sorensen started on defense in the season’s final three weeks and showed promise. In limited playing time, Sorensen still finished with two interceptions and three passes defended. He was also reliable as a tackler, something the back end of Los Angeles’ defense struggled in 2022. Sorensen finished with a 80.7 tackling grade, per Pro Football Focus. Prior to joining New Orleans, Sorensen spent eight seasons with the Chiefs.

DT Matt Ioannidis, Panthers

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Morgan Fox is set to be a free agent, which means that they would need another pass-rush presence from the interior if he is not brought back. Ioannidis has finished with a pass rush grade over 69.0 in all but one of his seven seasons as a pro, per Pro Football Focus. In that timeframe, Ioannidis has 217 quarterback pressures and 29 sacks. Ioannidis is perfect for the 4i-technique role, which was held by Fox this past season.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire