1 pending free agent Chargers should target: AFC South Edition

The Chargers are set to enter free agency with the most salary cap available since Tom Telesco took over as general manager in 2013.

Even though the franchise has some in-house players that will need to get paid, there’s a great chance that Telesco and company will be aggressive in signing other soon-to-be free agents to bolster its roster.

With that being said, we are going to list one pending free agent from each team in the NFL that could be a realistic target for L.A.

Next up is the AFC South.

EDGE Al-Quadin Muhammad, Colts

This is a league where you can’t have too many pass rushers, and the Chargers are currently thin at the position. Appearing in every game for the third consecutive season, Muhammad finished the 2021 season with career highs with 47 tackles, 37 pressures, 12 quarterback hits, and six sacks. The 6-foot-4 and 250 pounder would be a fine piece to Los Angeles’ pass-rush rotation, and it wouldn’t cost them much, either.

WR D.J. Chark, Jaguars

Mike Williams’ future with the Chargers looms, but even if he is back, the team is lacking one element at the position: speed. Before fracturing his ankle that limited him to four games in 2021, Chark compiled 126 receptions, 1,714 receiving yards, and 13 touchdowns across the 2019 and 2020 seasons. The 6-foot-3 and 198 pounder has more than ideal size coupled with the “see you later” speed and athleticism that the offense could greatly benefit from.

Among the many positions that the Chargers need to address is safety. Behind Derwin James and Nasir Adderley, Alohi Gilman and Mark Webb both dealt with injuries that kept them out for a great while of time this past season. After flourishing in his rookie and sophomore seasons, Reid took a step back the past two seasons after being in a bad situation schematically and dealing with a sudden rift between Reid and David Culley, Houston’s interim head coach in 2021. Nonetheless, Reid’s skillset is perfect for Brandon Staley’s defense, as he’s capable of lining up all over the field, with the ability to run with receivers or tight ends and the football IQ to identify route concepts and make plays at the catch point.

RB D’Onta Foreman, Titans

The Chargers need to find a running mate to Austin Ekeler in the worst way, and Foreman has the resume to be that guy. Foreman took full advantage of an expanded role when Derrick Henry was injured in 2021, carrying 133 times for 566 yards (4.3-yard average) and three touchdowns, and he crossed the 100-yard mark three times. Further, he showed capable as a pass-catcher, reeling in nine of 10 targets for 123 yards (13.7 yards per catch).