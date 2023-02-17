1 pending free agent Chargers should target: AFC West Edition

The Chargers won’t be as aggressive as they have been in recent years when it comes to signing free agents.

While they’re cash-strapped, general manager Tom Telesco will likely make some moves to have some spendings available to them so they can sign some low-cost players.

That said, I will list one pending free agent from each team in the NFL that could be a realistic target for L.A.

First up is the AFC West.

Denver Broncos: CB Darius Phillips

With Bryce Callahan set to be a free agent, the Chargers could add another slot corner to the room with Ja’Sir Taylor and more special teams talent.

Phillips spent the first four years of his career with the Bengals, where he appeared in 47 games and started ten contests. He recorded 73 tackles, five career interceptions, 23 passes defended, and three forced fumbles. With the Broncos, Phillips was primarily a special teamer.

Phillips returned punts and kicks with Cincinnati. He fielded 25 punts and returned them for 177 yards for a 7.1 yards per return average (a long of 17). This could come in handy as DeAndre Carter is also slated to be a free agent.

Darius Phillips (24 years old) last two years in coverage have been pretty good in relief duty. 701 snaps

65 targets

33 catches

50.8%

5 TDs allowed

5 INTs

11 PBUs

68.6 passer rating allowed

73.6 average PFF grade pic.twitter.com/OlR5uH8p4T — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) January 18, 2021

Kansas City Chiefs: OL Nick Allegretti

The Chargers will return most of their starters on the offensive line except for Matt Feiler, who could be a cap casualty. Nonetheless, they still need additional depth in case of injury, which seemed to be a common occurrence this past season.

Allegretti is a versatile backup lineman with most of his experience at left guard, but he’s also played right guard and some center. On 638 pass block snaps, Allegretti has allowed 31 quarterback pressures and only one sack. Oh, and he has a touchdown reception.

Two nights of NFL playoffs. Two big man TDs. Nick Allegretti with the snag! 🎥 @NFLpic.twitter.com/FrG4L6rzjO — The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) January 17, 2022

Las Vegas Raiders: LB Micah Kiser

Drue Tranquill is set to be a free agent, as is Troy Reeder. Therefore, the Chargers need to add more players to the linebackers room.

Between the Rams (2018-21) and Broncos (2021), Kiser has appeared in 36 games with 11 starts, recording 94 tackles, three passes defended and one forced fumble. Kiser was signed to Las Vegas last offseason, but he did not appear in a single game after suffering a leg injury.

Brandon Staley is familiar with Kiser, having been on the Rams together in 2020 when Staley was their defensive coordinator.

Rams LB Micah Kiser had quite the nice game week 2 vs. PHI. Kiser benefitted a bit from staying clean from most OL climbs due to a tough DL, but he showed some strong tackling, overall awareness, explosiveness (check him shedding Kelce), and held his own in coverage. pic.twitter.com/fnfK4dzc9X — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) September 22, 2020

