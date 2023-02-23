1 pending free agent Chargers should target: AFC South Edition

The Chargers won’t be as aggressive as they have been in recent years when it comes to signing free agents.

While they’re cash-strapped, general manager Tom Telesco will likely make some moves to have some spendings available to them so they can sign some low-cost players.

That said, I will list one pending free agent from each team in the NFL that could be a realistic target for L.A.

Next up is the AFC South.

Houston Texans: EDGE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

The Chargers need more pass-rush production behind Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack. Okoronkwo is coming off a productive season with the Texans, amassing 44 combined tackles, 5.0 sacks, nine tackles for loss, 11 quarterback hits, two pass breakups, and a forced fumble through 17 games. Okoronkwo proved himself getting after the quarterback, as he finished with a 22.9% pass-rush win rate (7th) and 17.5 pressure percentage (8th). Okoronkwo is familiar with Brandon Staley, having been on the Rams together when Staley was their defensive coordinator in 2020.

Trevor Penning in his first NFL game. This is against a 2018 5th round pick, Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, playing on his second NFL team. (@austingayle_) pic.twitter.com/HCRnxXLpjK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 15, 2022

Tennessee Titans: LB Dylan Cole

The Chargers could be losing Drue Tranquill to free agency. The same goes for Troy Reeder. Therefore, the linebacker room could be undergoing some remodeling. If that’s the case, a veteran like Cole would make sense. Cole is a gritty, hard-nosed linebacker who can provide stoutness and toughness on defense and special teams. Cole recorded 50 total tackles and one sack during the 2022 season. Additionally, he was tied for sixth in special teams tackles (14).

Jacksonville Jaguars: DL Adam Gotsis

The Chargers can afford to add some depth to the interior part of the defensive line. Austin Johnson and Otito Ogbonnia are coming off serious knee injuries. Morgan Fox is slated to be a free agent. Entering his eighth season in the NFL, Gotsis has been a steady and consistent player. His strong suit is against the run, where he has 22 tackles for loss. But Gotsis can rush the passer well, and he has a knack for getting his hands on the football, as he has 18 passes defended. Gotsis is familiar with Brandon Staley, having been on the Broncos together in 2019 when Staley was their outside linebackers coach.

Adam Gotsis knocks the ball down on third down pic.twitter.com/9Q8YkbTzsf — DIE-HARD 🦅 Fans (@Eaglesfans9) October 2, 2022

Indianapolis Colts: OT Dennis Kelly

One of the top priorities for the Chargers this offseason is re-signing Trey Pipkins. And if they do so, the work at the position is still not done. Bringing in competition for the swing tackle spot with Storm Norton and Foster Sarell would be beneficial, as the two have struggled when they have been called on to play in games. Kelly is entering his 12th season in the NFL after spending time with the Eagles (2012-2015), Titans (2016-2020), Packers (2021) and Colts (2022). Kelly has played in 130 regular season games with 54 starts; he’s also appeared in eight playoff games with two starts. He has experience at both tackle spots.

