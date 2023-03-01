1 pending free agent Chargers should target: AFC East Edition

The Chargers won’t be as aggressive as they have been in recent years when it comes to signing free agents.

While they’re cash-strapped, general manager Tom Telesco will likely make some moves to have some spendings available to them so they can sign some low-cost players.

That said, I will list one pending free agent from each team in the NFL that could be a realistic target for L.A.

Next up is the AFC East.

Miami Dolphins: WR Trent Sherfield

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

I believe the Chargers are better off addressing the wide receiver position in the draft, but some options are set to be on the market with the desired speed the team could benefit from. Sherfield is one of them. Sherfield is coming off a career year for Miami, which saw him amass 30 receptions, 417 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Sherfield, the former Vanderbilt product, ran a 4.45 40 at his pro day in 2018.

New England Patriots - S Jabrill Peppers

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

With Nasir Adderley likely to be on the outside looking in when the Chargers decide who will be re-signed, they will need to add more players in the safety room. Peppers was buried on the depth chart in New England’s deepest position group, but he was still a key contributor when on the field, providing a brand of physicality on defense. Peppers’ run defense grade was the seventh-highest among 82 qualified safeties, according to Pro Football Focus. He also played a vital role on special teams. Furthermore, Peppers has the ability to play multiple spots: In the box, slot corner and free safety, supplying the position versatility that Brandon Staley covets.

Jabrill Peppers was serving pancakes on Marcus Jones’ big punt return. Flat-out demolished a Jets gunner. pic.twitter.com/p1ui0tjzca — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 31, 2022

New York Jets: LB Kwon Alexander

Story continues

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

If Drue Tranquill walks, the linebacker room will be pretty thin. Despite it not being a premium position in Staley’s defense, the Chargers will still need to find formidable players there. Alexander has been on four teams since getting drafted out of LSU in 2015. While he’s not the defender he was early in his career with the Buccaneers, the 28-year-old Alexander can still supply some play-making ability. For his career, Alexander has amassed 590 tackles, 49 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, 29 quarterback hits, eight interceptions, 33 passes defended and 11 forced fumbles.

Kwon Alexander with the massive hit stickpic.twitter.com/TUERDCe2zS — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 28, 2022

Buffalo Bills: G Ike Boettger

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers will have a void to fill at left guard if they make Matt Feiler a cap casualty. Whether it’s Jamaree Salyer or someone else who becomes the starter, adding depth to the interior part of the offensive line is essential. Boettger has spent most of his five-year career with the Bills. He briefly spent time with the Chiefs, where he did not appear in a game before returning to Buffalo. Between 2020 and 2021, Boettger found his way into Buffalo’s starting lineup 17 times. In 2021, Boettger’s pass-blocking grade of 72.2 was Pro Football Focus’ 19th-best for any guard in the NFL. He has had a couple of Achilles injuries throughout his career, most recently this past season. But when healthy, Boettger provides solid depth with starter experience.

Story originally appeared on Chargers Wire