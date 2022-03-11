1 pending free agent the Bills could target from each AFC team

The NFL is set to open the free agent market next week. On Monday, all of the Buffalo Bills’ pending free agents can officially speak to new prospective teams.

But this is a two-way street. The Bills can start chatting to players on expiring contracts currently on teams across the NFL as well.

With that, here is one pending free agent from every AFC team that the Bills could target:

Baltimore Ravens | DE Calais Campbell

In February, Campbell announced he’s going to return in 2022 for a 15th season. A six-time Pro Bowler, he’s very much slowed down in recent seasons, only putting up 1.5 sacks last year.

Campbell is chasing a Super Bowl ring, which makes the Bills a possible landing spot. He could also serve as a veteran mentor to Buffalo’s youthful bunch at the pass rusher position.

His last contract with the Ravens carried a $13 million cap hit, though. Buffalo needs that to be much smaller.

Cincinnati Bengals | DT BJ Hill

There’s a big time pending free agent in the middle of Buffalo’s defensive line: Harrison Phillips. If he departs, a run stopper will be needed. The Bengals’ BJ Hill could be that.

ESPN recently wrote on Hill:

Hill is at his best against the run, where he is graded in the 78th percentile of all interior defensive linemen since 2018, but he does offer some pocket-pushing ability as a pass-rusher.

Cleveland Browns | WR Rashard Higgins

The Bills are set to lose Cole Beasley, whether it be by trade or release. Isaiah McKenzie is also a pending free agent. Higgins has experience playing out of the slot and Buffalo has reportedly had interest in him in the past.

In 2021, his numbers dropped off from the year prior so Higgins could be cost-efficient.

Pittsburgh Steelers | WR Ray-Ray McCloud

A blast from the past. McCloud was a sixth-round pick of the Bills in 2018. Buffalo went on to release him only two years into his career.

Since leaving the Bills, McCloud has gotten some opportunity to refine his game as a pass catcher. His bigger contributions have come as a returner.

He led the NFL with 38 punt returns for 367 yards last season, and he also returned 35 kickoffs for 776 yards. Overall, he led all returners with 1,143 total return yards in 2021.

Denver Broncos | CB Kyle Fuller

Fuller might be a player a bit out of Buffalo’s price range. But maybe a deal can be struck between him and the Bills.

At last year’s trade deadline, the Bills and Fuller were connected. If that was true, Buffalo might make a call, at least.

At cornerback for the Bills currently is Levi Wallace, who is a pending free agent himself.

Kansas City Chiefs | WR Demarcus Robinson

If the Bills truly want to become a fast team like the Chiefs… they could take from KC. Per Next Gen Stats, Robinson reached 21.74 mph on a place once in 2020.

Robinson hasn’t been much more than a depth piece for the Chiefs so he might be looking for more of an opportunity. But if he lands on being fine with a depth role again, Robinson could do much worse than the Bills.

Spotrac also estimates Robinson’s next contract somewhere around $2.9M per year, very much in Buffalo’s ballpark.

Las Vegas Raiders | CB Casey Hayward

Along with potentially losing Wallace in free agency, Tre’Davious White is returning from a knee injury. If White needs time to settle back in, Hayward could be a valuable player for the Bills defense to lean on.

A 10-year vet, Hayward’s skills in a zone defense were touted by Pro Football Focus. The 33-year-old also was projected to sign a one-year deal worth $6.5M, which the Bills could make work.

Los Angeles Chargers | DE Uchenna Nwosu

This one is easy… if you believe some early March smoke. According to reports, the Bills were named as a team that’s already interested in Nwosu this offseason.

Nwosu is at the end of his rookie contract and really only just broke out. The 25-year-old had 40 total QB pressures last season and his five sacks were a career-high. Based on that, it might be hard for him and the Chargers to agree on a dollar amount. That’s where the Bills could pounce.

Prior to being drafted, the Bills reportedly had a pre-draft meeting with Nwosu as well.

Tennessee Titans | DT Kyle Peko

Phillips and other defensive lineman are the high-profile pending free agents for the Bills. However, Buffalo has some depth options such as Vernon Butler that might soon depart.

Peko, 28, has previously spent time with the Bills and knows the system. He could be signed as a depth option once again.

Houston Texans | RB Royce Freeman

Freeman, 26, has fallen out of favor in recent seasons, first with the Carolina Panthers last year, which led to the Texans claiming him on the wavier wire.

Things still didn’t go well there either, but the Panthers and Texans are both pretty brutal teams. That could lead to Freeman being a cheaper free-agent option.

The Bills could bring in Freeman to challenge Zack Moss for playing time as the team’s bigger option out of the backfield next to Devin Singletary. Freeman did have some decent form with the Denver Broncos to start his career, where he average 4.0 yards per carry over three seasons.

Indianapolis Colts | CB Xavier Rhodes

Rhodes has signed a few one-year contracts with the Colts and maybe could do one again with the Bills. He played a lot of man defense to start his career with the Minnesota Vikings (where he was a teammate of Stefon Diggs). Rhodes then ended up playing in more of a zone defense with in Indy the past two seasons, so he could fit in Buffalo.

Jacksonville Jaguars | OL Andrew Norwell

Norwell wasn’t the All-Pro guard in Jacksonville that he was in Carolina with the Panthers…but he was with the Panthers. He originally signed there when Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane was with the Panthers, so there’s some familiarity.

PFF graded Norwell a solid 66.7 overall mark last season. That was good for their 42nd best guard in 2021.

Miami Dolphins | WR Albert Wilson

Wilson has flashed with some decent games in his career. He’s likely not a long-term solution to a slot receiver need the Bills might have, but with better quarterback play in Buffalo, it could be a profitable signing.

New England Patriots | OL Ted Karras

Karras actually graded pretty well for the Patriots along their offensive line. The guard clocked in at a 72.8 overall mark in 2021, and despite that, Patriots Wire does not project him as a player that’s going to get a big pay day. The Bills should be interested.

New York Jets | WR Jamison Crowder

There may be no better option to replace Beasley in the slot than Crowder.. that is, if he plays for the Bills like he always seemed to against them. Crowder was consistently a torn in Buffalo’s side, so they know what he brings to the table.

Spotrac does estimate Crowder’s next deal near $12M. That’s too high for the Bills right now.

