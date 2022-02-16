1 pending free agent the Bears could target from each NFC team

The Chicago Bears have a slew of positional needs to address this offseason, and there are plenty of options heading into free agency, which kicks off next month.

New general manager Ryan Poles is preparing to build his roster, where there are notable holes at wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback and safety, among others. Luckily, there’s a wealth of talent around the league set to hit the free agent market that Chicago can choose from. On top of re-signing some of their own.

Here’s a look at one pending free agent from each NFC team that should interest the Bears.

Arizona Cardinals | WR Christian Kirk

The Bears need weapons for Justin Fields, and Christian Kirk would be the perfect addition. Kirk is coming off a career season with the Cardinals, where he tallied 77 receptions for 982 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games.

Atlanta Falcons | TE Hayden Hurst

While tight end isn’t as glaring a need as others on offense, Cole Kmet is the only tight end under contract in 2022. Hayden Hurst would certainly be a nice complement to Kmet, but the Bears might not be able to afford him.

Carolina Panthers | CB Donte Jackson

There are questions at cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson heading into the offseason. Perhaps Donte Jackson, who suffered a season-ending groin injury, could be an answer.

Dallas Cowboys | WR Michael Gallup

Michael Gallup would be a solid addition for the Bears. He’s a young receiver that’s showed an ability to get separation and would be a great complement to Darnell Mooney.

Detroit Lions | DT Nick Williams

Chicago will have a hole to fill on the defensive line with the expected departure of Akiem Hicks. The Lions don’t have much talent to poach in free agency, but former Bear Nick Williams would make for a solid addition.

Green Bay Packers | WR Davante Adams

Landing Davante Adams is the dream, especially given his connection to new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. But it’s not realistic considering the Packers are likely to franchise tag him. But even if they didn’t, Adams would be quite expensive.

Los Angeles Rams | C Brian Allen

There are many questions on the offensive line, including at center. Brian Allen is the best center due to hit free agency, and he’s also from the Chicagoland area.

Minnesota Vikings | S Xavier Woods

The Bears have a need at safety opposite Eddie Jackson, and perhaps a fellow safety from the NFC North could catch their eye in Xavier Woods. Woods had a career year with 101 tackles, three interceptions, 10 pass breakups and a sack.

New Orleans Saints | LT Terron Armstead

Terron Armstead is the ultimate prize at tackle this free agency, and the Bears would get an immediate upgrade at left tackle with him. With plenty of questions along the offensive line, Armstead’s addition would be a huge get.

New York Giants | S Jabrill Peppers

With the Bears in search of a running mate opposite Eddie Jackson, perhaps Jabrill Peppers would fit the bill. While Peppers missed most of the season after suffering an ACL injury, he’s proven to be a playmaker at the position.

Philadelphia Eagles | S Anthony Harris

While Anthony Harris is on the older side at 30, he was a hot commodity a couple of years ago. The Bears could give him a one-year deal to see what he could bring to the table opposite Jackson.

San Francisco 49ers | DT D.J. Jones

With some holes to fill on the defensive line, D.J. Jones would be a huge get for the Bears. Jones, who was the highest graded defensive lineman against the run last season, wreaks havoc in the backfield.

Seattle Seahawks | S Quandre Diggs

Quandre Diggs is expected to be a hit commodity this free agency. Diggs is one of the NFL’s most underrated safeties, and it’s hard not to get excited about the potential of a defensive backfield with Jackson and Diggs.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers | C Ryan Jensen

Sam Mustipher isn’t the answer at center, but perhaps Ryan Jensen could be. Jensen would solidify one position on the offensive line while other questions at tackle and guard await.

Washington Commanders | WR Adam Humphries

Fields needs as many weapons as he can get, and Adam Humphries could be a solid addition to the Bears receiving corp. Humphries would be a low-cost option that would add depth at receiver.

