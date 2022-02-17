1 pending free agent the Bears could target from each AFC team

The Chicago Bears have a slew of positional needs to address this offseason, and there are plenty of options heading into free agency, which kicks off next month.

New general manager Ryan Poles is preparing to build his roster, where there are notable holes at wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback and safety, among others. Luckily, there’s a wealth of talent around the league set to hit the free agent market that Chicago can choose from. On top of re-signing some of their own.

Here’s a look at one pending free agent from each AFC team that should interest the Bears.

Baltimore Ravens | WR Sammy Watkins

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears need to surround Justin Fields with some weapons, and Sammy Watkins would certainly be an option in free agency. He wouldn’t necessarily serve as a WR1 or WR2 at this point, but it would be an added weapon for a bargain price.

Buffalo Bills | WR Isaiah McKenzie

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Keeping with the theme of weapons for Fields, Isaiah McKenzie is an interesting prospect. Though he was behind Cole Beasley, McKenzie had his impressive moments. He could bring some speed as a slot receiver for Chicago.

Cincinnati Bengals | S Jessie Bates

USA Today Sports

The Bears are in need of a safety opposite Eddie Jackson, and it’s hard not to get excited about the possibility of Jessie Bates, who’s a prized free agent this offseason. But it’s unlikely considering his potential price tag and that he’s a candidate for the franchise tag.

Cleveland Browns | TE David Njoku

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

With Cole Kmet the only tight end on the roster, Chicago needs to address the position this offseason. David Njoku, who’s expected to be an attractive free-agent target, has proven to be reliable in the passing game and as a blocker. And he could be in for a big pay day in free agency.

Denver Broncos | S Kareem Jackson

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Kareem Jackson has been part of one of the best safety duos in the NFL alongside Justin Simmons, and he’d be a great pairing alongside Eddie Jackson. He’s someone who can play whatever role is asked of him. But Kareem is on the older side as he’s going to be 34.

Houston Texans | C Justin Britt

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears need to find an answer at center, whether that’s shifting things around on the current line or adding a center this offseason. Justin Britt is an interesting name to watch, as he’s one of the top free-agent centers set to hit the open market.

Indianapolis Colts | CB Xavier Rhodes

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago has a need at cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson, and Xavier Rhodes would be the perfect complement as a CB2. Rhodes is a three-time Pro Bowler and would provide stability in the defensive backfield.

Jacksonville Jaguars | WR D.J. Chark

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

D.J. Chark is the kind of receiver you want to surround Fields with, as he’s a vertical threat that could really stretch this offense. Chark suffered a fractured left ankle back in October, so he could come on the affordable side.

Kansas City Chiefs | S Tyrann Mathieu

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

With a need at safety, there would be no one better than Tyrann Mathieu to add to the roster. Mathieu made it clear he wants to stay with the Chiefs, but we’ll see if they feel the same. If Mathieu were to hit free agency, he’d be one of the top safeties on the market.

Las Vegas Raiders | CB Casey Hayward

USA Today Sports

The Bears are looking for a cornerback opposite Johnson, and an experienced veteran like Casey Hayward would be exactly what the doctor ordered. Hayward brought consistency to the secondary during his time with the Raiders, and he’d be an excellent addition.

Los Angeles Chargers | WR Mike Williams

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When you’re talking about top receiver targets in free agency, Mike Williams is at the top of the list. With Allen Robinson departing in free agency, Williams is a big-bodied receiver that would also serve as a nice complement alongside Mooney.

Miami Dolphins | WR Albert Wilson

USA Today Sports

With Mooney the only reliable receiver on the roster, the Bears need to add plenty of depth at the position. Which is where someone like Albert Wilson comes into play. Wilson would be a solid slot receiver for Chicago.

New England Patriots | CB J.C. Jackson

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

J.C. Jackson will be the top cornerback when free agency opens, and he would provide an immediate upgrade for the Bears alongside Johnson. But Jackson is expected to draw significant interest and a hefty price tag.

New York Jets | WR Jamison Crowder

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

If the Bears are looking for weapons for Fields, Jamison Crowder would be a good place to start. Crowder was the Jets’ leading receiver in each of the last three seasons, and he would be a solid receiver in the slot.

Pittsburgh Steelers | WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Another solid option at slot receiver is JuJu Smith-Schuster, who appears set to move on from the Steelers. Smith-Schuster is coming off three underwhelming seasons, but he’s an experienced veteran that would be a solid option for Fields.

Tennessee Titans | C Ben Jones

USA Today Sports

Sam Mustipher isn’t the answer at center, and the Bears need to decide who is. Ben Jones is an interesting name to watch in free agency. While he is 33, Jones has been playing at a high level, and there’s no reason to expect that to stop now.

