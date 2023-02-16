1 pending free agent the Bears could target from each NFC team

The Chicago Bears have a slew of positional needs to address this offseason, and there are plenty of options heading into free agency, which kicks off next month.

General manager Ryan Poles is looking to retool his roster, where there are notable holes at defensive line, offensive line, wide receiver and cornerback, among others. Luckily, there’s a wealth of talent around the league set to hit the free agent market that Chicago can choose from. On top of re-signing some of their own. Not to mention, the Bears are slated to have roughly $99 million in salary cap space.

Here’s a look at one pending free agent from each NFC team that should interest the Bears.

Arizona Cardinals | CB Byron Murphy

The Bears need some help at cornerback. If they decide to keep rookie Kyler Gordon on the outside opposite Jaylon Johnson, Byron Murphy would be a great fit in the slot.

Atlanta Falcons | RT Kaleb McGary

There are a number of holes on the offensive line, including at tackle. If the Bears opt to keep Braxton Jones at left tackle, Kaleb McGary would provide a significant upgrade at right tackle to help bolster the outside.

Carolina Panthers | C Bradley Bozeman

Speaking of offensive line needs, center is another one that remains a big question mark. Sam Mustipher won’t be the starting center next year, and it’s doubtful if Lucas Patrick will even be on the roster. Bradley Bozeman would be a solid replacement.

Chicago Bears | RB David Montgomery

If we’re talking in-house free agents the Bears could re-sign, David Montgomery is at the top of the list. He’s been a staple on offense — rushing for 801 yards, second behind Justin Fields — and contributed to Chicago’s top-ranked rushing attack in 2022.

Dallas Cowboys | TE Dalton Schultz

Cole Kmet is coming off a breakout season — and could very well ink a contract extension. The Bears could look to pair Kmet with another playmaker in Dalton Schultz, who would give Justin Fields another playmaker on offense.

Detroit Lions | WR DJ Chark

Chicago needs weapons for Fields, and DJ Chark showed he can be a playmaker during the final six weeks with the Lions. With Jameson Williams expected to see a bigger role — and with Amon-Ra St. Brown already in place — Chark could look for more opportunities.

Green Bay Packers | RT Yosh Nijman

The Bears need to address the tackle position this offseason, and the question is whether Braxton Jones factors into the starting lineup. If Chicago rides with Jones or finds a replacement, Yosh Nijman would help upgrade the right side of the line.

Los Angeles Rams | DT A'Shawn Robinson

The Bears need help all along the defensive line, including along the interior. A’Shawn Robinson could help bolster the run defense, which was the second-worst in the NFL last season.

Minnesota Vikings | C Garrett Bradbury

Center will once again be a focal point for the Bears this offseason with Mustipher set to hit free agency and Patrick a candidate for a cap casualty. Garrett Bradbury would be an immediate upgrade at center.

New Orleans Saints | DE Marcus Davenport

The Bears had the worst pass rush in the NFL last season, and they need some upgrades off the edge. Adding Marcus Davenport, a former first-round pick that can be a stud, would be a step in the right direction.

New York Giants | RB Saquon Barkley

With Montgomery set to hit the open market, the Bears could be in the market for a replacement alongside Khalil Herbert. Saquon Barkley showed everyone why he’s one of the best in the league. And the thought of pairing Barkley with Justin Fields is a dream.

Philadelphia Eagles | DT Javon Hargrave

The Bears are in need of a disruptive three-technique to help anchor Matt Eberflus’ defense, and Javon Hargrave showed he can be that guy. While Hargrave will be 31 when the 2023 season starts, he’s proven to be an impressive interior pass rusher who’s also great at stopping the run.

San Francisco 49ers | RT Mike McGlinchey

It certainly sounds like Chicago will be aiming to find a new starting right tackle, and they could certainly find one in Mike McGlinchey. McGlinchey has proven to be an above-average right tackle, which is hard to find. Just ask the Bears.

Seattle Seahawks | DE Poona Ford

The Bears need help off the edge after totaling just 20 sacks, the fewest in the NFL, in 17 games. Poona Ford could certainly be an upgrade. While Ford had a down year in the Seahawks’ 3-4 defense, he would be a good fit in Eberflus’ 4-3.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers | CB Jamel Dean

The Bears need to address cornerback this offseason, and that could depend on where they see Gordon lining up. If they elect to keep Gordon exclusively in the slot, adding someone like Jamel Dean on the outside opposite Johnson would go a long way for Chicago’s secondary.

Washington Commanders | DT Da'Ron Payne

With the Bears looking to find an explosive three-technique to anchor Eberflus’ defense, Da’Ron Payne has been mentioned several times in conjunction with Chicago.

