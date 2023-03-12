1 pending free agent the Bears could target from each NFL team

The Chicago Bears have a slew of positional needs to address this offseason, and there are plenty of options heading into free agency.

General manager Ryan Poles is looking to retool his roster, where there are notable holes at defensive line, offensive line, wide receiver and cornerback, among others. Luckily, there’s a wealth of talent around the league set to hit the free agent market that Chicago can choose from. On top of re-signing some of their own.

Not to mention, the Bears are slated to have roughly $75 million in salary cap space after acquiring wide receiver DJ Moore in a trade for the No. 1 pick with the Carolina Panthers.

Here’s a look at one pending free agent from each NFL team that should interest the Bears.

Arizona Cardinals | CB Byron Murphy

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears need some help at cornerback. If they decide to keep rookie Kyler Gordon on the outside opposite Jaylon Johnson, Byron Murphy would be a great fit in the slot.

Atlanta Falcons | RT Kaleb McGary

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

There are a number of holes on the offensive line, including at tackle. If the Bears opt to keep Braxton Jones at left tackle, Kaleb McGary would provide a significant upgrade at right tackle to help bolster the outside.

Baltimore Ravens | G Ben Powers

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have several needs along the offensive line. And if they decide to part ways with Cody Whitehair and his $14.1 million cap hit, Powers would be the perfect replacement at a more reasonable price.

Buffalo Bills | LB Tremaine Edmunds

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago has just one starting linebacker under contract in Jack Sanborn, so adding Edmunds would do wonders for their linebacking corp. Edmunds is a great run stuffer and has improved in the passing game.

Carolina Panthers | C Bradley Bozeman

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Speaking of offensive line needs, center is another one that remains a big question mark. Sam Mustipher won’t be the starting center next year, and it’s doubtful if Lucas Patrick will even be on the roster. Bradley Bozeman would be a solid replacement.

Chicago Bears | RB David Montgomery

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

If we’re talking in-house free agents the Bears could re-sign, David Montgomery is at the top of the list. He’s been a staple on offense — rushing for 801 yards, second behind Justin Fields — and contributed to Chicago’s top-ranked rushing attack in 2022.

Cincinnati Bengals | TE Hayden Hurst

USA Today Sports

The Bears need to find a TE2 behind Cole Kmet, and Hurst would be a great addition for Justin Fields in the passing game. Hurst proved to be a reliable weapon for Joe Burrow in Cincinnati.

Cleveland Browns | C Ethan Pocic

Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago will be looking to replace Sam Mustipher at center. Whether they give Lucas Patrick another chance remains to be seen. But Pocic would be an upgrade over Mustipher at center.

Dallas Cowboys | TE Dalton Schultz

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Cole Kmet is coming off a breakout season — and could very well ink a contract extension. The Bears could look to pair Kmet with another playmaker in Dalton Schultz, who would give Justin Fields another playmaker on offense.

Denver Broncos | DT Dre'Mont Jones

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears have needs across the defensive line. That includes finding a disruptive three-technique to power Matt Eberflus’ defense, and Jones could certainly be that anchor.

Detroit Lions | WR DJ Chark

USA Today Sports

Chark showed he can be a playmaker during the final six weeks with the Lions. With Jameson Williams expected to see a bigger role — and with Amon-Ra St. Brown already in place — Chark could look for more opportunities.

Green Bay Packers | RT Yosh Nijman

USA Today Sports

The Bears need to address the tackle position this offseason, and the question is whether Braxton Jones factors into the starting lineup. If Chicago rides with Jones or finds a replacement, Yosh Nijman would help upgrade the right side of the line.

Houston Texans | DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago needs to improve their 32nd-ranked pass rush from a season ago, and Okoronkwo is a dark horse candidate to watch. Okoronkwo, who had five sacks in 2022, had a top-six pass rush grade last season, via Pro Football Focus.

Indianapolis Colts | DE Yannick Ngakoue

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Following Al-Quadin Muhammad’s release, the Bears’ need off the edge increased. Ngakoue would be a solid addition to a defensive end group that’s currently led by Trevis Gipson and Dominique Robinson.

Jacksonville Jaguars | RT Jawaan Taylor

Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union

Chicago has several needs along the offensive line, which includes the tackle position. If the Bears stick with Braxton Jones at left tackle, Taylor would be a solid addition to anchor the right side of the line.

Kansas City Chiefs | OT Orlando Brown

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears need to address the tackle position this offseason, and Brown will be a hot commodity if he hits the free agent market. If Chicago doesn’t think Braxton Jones is the future at left tackle, Brown would certainly fit the bill.

Las Vegas Raiders | RT Jermaine Eluemunor

Darius SlaytonMark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago has a hole at right tackle, and a bargain option could be Eluemunor, who’s coming off a solid year with the Raiders. While he’s probably best suited at right tackle, he can also play both guard spots.

Los Angeles Chargers | LB Drue Tranquill

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Linebacker isn’t the biggest need on the defense, but Sanborn is the only starting linebacker currently on the roster. Tranquill would be a solid addition for the Bears.

Los Angeles Rams | DT A'Shawn Robinson

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears need help all along the defensive line, including along the interior. A’Shawn Robinson could help bolster the run defense, which was the second-worst in the NFL last season.

Miami Dolphins | TE Mike Gesicki

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Chicago will look to shore up the tight end group behind Kmet this offseason, and Gesicki is arguably the most prized tight end set to hit the open market. He’d provide another weapon for Fields and this passing game.

Minnesota Vikings | C Garrett Bradbury

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Center will once again be a focal point for the Bears this offseason with Mustipher set to hit free agency and Patrick a candidate for a cap casualty. Garrett Bradbury would be an immediate upgrade at center.

New England Patriots | WR Jakobi Meyers

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

While there aren’t any true No. 1 wide receivers hitting free agency, Meyers is certainly one of the best options on the market. The Bears need to add playmakers around Fields, and Meyers would be a nice weapon in the slot.

New Orleans Saints | DE Marcus Davenport

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears had the worst pass rush in the NFL last season, and they need some upgrades off the edge. Adding Marcus Davenport, a former first-round pick that can be a stud, would be a step in the right direction.

New York Giants | WR Darius Slayton

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Slayton is a deep threat that can create separation, but he has struggled with dropped passes. Slayton hasn’t posted any wow numbers — his best season came in 2020 when he caught 50 catches for 751 yards and eight touchdowns — but he’d be a nice addition.

New York Jets | DT Sheldon Rankins

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago needs to make upgrades along the defensive line, especially along the interior. Rankins is an intriguing name to watch, and he’s been solid in his last two years with the Jets.

Philadelphia Eagles | DT Javon Hargrave

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears are in need of a disruptive three-technique to help anchor Matt Eberflus’ defense, and Javon Hargrave showed he can be that guy. While Hargrave will be 31 when the 2023 season starts, he’s proven to be an impressive interior pass rusher who’s also great at stopping the run.

Pittsburgh Steelers | LB Devin Bush

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears need to address the linebacker position with Sanborn the only starter on the roster. If they decide to let Nicholas Morrow hit free agency, they could turn to Bush in free agency.

San Francisco 49ers | RT Mike McGlinchey

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

It certainly sounds like Chicago will be aiming to find a new starting right tackle, and they could certainly find one in Mike McGlinchey. McGlinchey has proven to be an above-average right tackle, which is hard to find. Just ask the Bears.

Seattle Seahawks | DE Poona Ford

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears need help off the edge after totaling just 20 sacks, the fewest in the NFL, in 17 games. Poona Ford could certainly be an upgrade. While Ford had a down year in the Seahawks’ 3-4 defense, he would be a good fit in Eberflus’ 4-3.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers | CB Jamel Dean

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears need to address cornerback this offseason, and that could depend on where they see Gordon lining up. If they elect to keep Gordon exclusively in the slot, adding someone like Jamel Dean on the outside opposite Johnson would go a long way for Chicago’s secondary.

Tennessee Titans | G Nate Davis

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago has multiple needs along the offensive line, even at guard. While Teven Jenkins looks to be the starting right guard, Whitehair’s future is in question. Davis is an under-the-radar name to keep an eye on as a potential replacement.

Washington Commanders | OG Trai Turner

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line will be a focal point for Chicago this offseason. While Turner wouldn’t be a starter for the Bears, they do need to add depth on the offensive line.

