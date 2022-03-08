1 question for the Patriots on offense, defense, special teams ahead of free agency

As free agency draws closer, the New England Patriots have questions at several positions on offense, defense, and special teams. As it goes with every offseason, there are some holes that needed to be filled.

With New England looking to add pieces to build on a successful 2021 season, they have just about $13.4 million in cap space — a much smaller margin than they had last season when Bill Belichick went on a massive spending spree. So they will have constraints to solve their issues. They’ve already made one tough decision: cutting linebacker Kyle Van Noy. As tough as it is to see him on the outs, his departure should help New England put money in more important places.

So let’s examine the biggest uncertainty for every unit: offense, defense and special teams.

Can the Patriots find a top receiver on offense?

Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

This is perhaps one of the organizations biggest questions this offseason. New England got decent production out of their wide receivers last year. Nevertheless, they lacked a true big-play weapon.

There have been discussions as to some of the names available at wide receiver for New England. Some analysts believe that Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster would be a good fit.

Regardless of the name, the Panthers need a wide receiver who can be a top playmaker. The Patriots have not had a 1,000-yard receiver since Julian Edelman accomplished the feat in 2019 with 1,117 yards. Getting a top playmaker for Mac Jones is the biggest priority for the offense in free agency. Can they find that weapon? There are options out there.

How will the Patriots revamp the secondary?

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

With J.C. Jackson hitting the free agent market, it’s highly unlikely that the Patriots will bring Jackson back. Secondary depth was a problem before Jackson’s departure. Now, it takes center stage.

New England has several depth pieces within the secondary, including cornerbacks Myles Bryant and Jonathan Jones. Bryant recorded 49 tackles and an interception for the Patriots last season. Jones is looking to work his way back. Injured in Week 6 last season, he did not see any action following his injury. Jones is progressing, and his health may be key for the depth at the position.

Nevertheless, the Patriots need a starting corner in addition to death. Will they be able to accomplish that? One name that has come up as a potential target for the Patriots is Charvarious Ward. The former Kansas City Chiefs corner has been suggested as a possible target for New England.

Ward could be a starting piece for the secondary in New England. The biggest problem here is that they need a player like Ward as well as another depth piece. How they restructure the secondary will be important for the rest of the defense.

Will the Patriots resign kicker Nick Folk, or look elsewhere?

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Special teams was perhaps the most consistent unit for New England last season. In particular, Nick Folk had another strong year. He is a restricted free agent heading into this off-season.

Last season, he went 36 of 39 on field goals and 42 of 49 on extra points. Since coming to New England in 2019, he has been a mark of consistency. He gave the Patriots a source of stability, following the departure of Stephen Gostkowski.

The question really here is, will the Patriots re-sign Folk? Kicker has historically been a source of strength for the Patriots. With several key decisions to be made at other positions however, letting Folk go could be another way to cut costs.

