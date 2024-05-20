1-on1 with Indy 500 pole winner Scott McLaughlin

INDIANAPOLIS — Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin won the pole position for the 108th Indianapolis 500 with the fastest four-lap average pole speed at 234.220 miles per hour.

McLaughlin’s Penske teammates, Will Power and Josef Newgarden, will start second and third for only the second front row sweep by one team in race history.

Team Penske was the first team to sweep the first row in 1988 with Rick Mears, Danny Sullivan and Al Unser.

Dave Griffiths talked with McLaughlin after he secured his first career Indy 500 pole.

Here’s the running order for Sunday’s race:

(3) Scott McLaughlin, Chevrolet, 02:33.7017 (234.220 mph)

(12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 02:33.9007 (233.917)

(2) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 02:33.9726 (233.808)

(7) Alexander Rossi, Chevrolet, 02:34.4469 (233.090)

(17) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 02:34.6083 (232.848)

(14) Santino Ferrucci, Chevrolet, 02:34.7110 (232.692)

(21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 02:34.7657 (232.610)

(5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 02:34.7829 (232.584)

(60) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 02:34.9686 (232.305)

(75) Takuma Sato, Honda, 02:35.0578 (232.171)

(27) Kyle Kirkwood, Honda, 02:35.8490 (230.993)

(23) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Chevrolet, 02:36.1367 (230.567)

(26) Colton Herta, Honda, 02:34.9616 (232.316)

(10) Alex Palou, Honda, 02:34.9682 (232.306)

(6) Callum Ilott, Chevrolet, 02:35.0184 (232.230)

(11) Marcus Armstrong, Honda, 02:35.0504 (232.183)

(20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 02:35.1608 (232.017)

(4) Kyffin Simpson, Honda, 02:35.2069 (231.948)

(98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 02:35.2458 (231.890)

(06) Helio Castroneves, Honda, 02:35.2587 (231.871)

(9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 02:35.2723 (231.851)

(78) Agustin Canapino, Chevrolet, 02:35.2750 (231.847)

(41) Sting Ray Robb, Chevrolet, 02:35.2888 (231.826)

(33) Christian Rasmussen, Chevrolet, 02:35.3852 (231.682)

(66) Tom Blomqvist, Honda, 02:35.4554 (231.578)

(77) Romain Grosjean, Chevrolet, 02:35.4982 (231.514)

(8) Linus Lundqvist, Honda, 02:35.5034 (231.506)

(45) Christian Lundgaard, Honda, 02:35.5308 (231.465)

(24) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 02:35.6803 (231.243)

(30) Pietro Fittipaldi, Honda, 02:35.7768 (231.100)

(51) Katherine Legge, Honda, 02:36.4590 (230.092)

(28) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 02:36.5037 (230.027)

(15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 02:36.5396 (229.974)

The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for Sunday, May 26.

