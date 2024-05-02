1 Montrose gets HUGE win, remains undefeated in Girls Soccer

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — We had a Girls Soccer showdown at Montrose High School.

A battle between two of the best in the state.

11-1-1 Palisade – ranked #14th in 4A

12-0-2 Montrose – ranked #1 in 4a.

Both teams had their fair share of chances in half one. Palisade had plenty of scoring opportunities and likely led the possession battle at the break.

But in the second half, the top-ranked Red Hawks came out firing. Just chance after chance for the undeniable player of the match – Montrose Jr. midfielder Ellie Duncan.

After several chances, Duncan broke the scoreless tie with a strike from distance – finally beating the seemingly unbeatable Brenae Snover in net for Palisade.

The Red Hawks didn’t relent as Duncan would add another late to seal the deal for the Red Hawks.

And so Montrose completes the regular season unbeaten. 13-0-2.

The 4A playoff bracket releases Sunday. Palisade will be included – likely near the #14 ranking they’re at now.

And Montrose will likely capture the top overall seed in the tournament.

