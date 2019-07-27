Egan Bernal all but secures Tour de France win Worker use diggers to clean the road of the nineteenth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 126,5 kilometers (78,60 miles) with start in Saint Jean De Maurienne and finish in Tignes, France, Friday, July 26, 2019. Organizers stopped the world's premier cycling event Friday for the riders' safety when a sudden, violent storm made the route through the Alps too dangerous. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

VAL THORENS, France (AP) -- Egan Bernal kept the yellow jersey Saturday after the last Alpine stage and is all but guaranteed to win the Tour de France.

Barring a crash or a last-minute health issue, Bernal will become the first Colombian to win cycling's biggest race when the Tour ends on Paris' Champs-Elysees with a largely processional stage on Sunday.

At 22, Bernal will also become the youngest post-World War II winner of the Tour.

Bernal's teammate and defending champion Geraint Thomas, lagging 1 minute and 16 seconds behind overall, should finish runner-up to give the Ineos team a 1-2 finish.

Vincenzo Nibali, the 2014 Tour champion, won Stage 20 to Tignes, which had been shortened to just 59 kilometers (36 miles) because of landslide on the route.