Man dies after driver crashes into his parked car at Fresno County auto dealership, authorities say

Associated Press

Space engineers will analyze whether a glitch that caused the International Space Station to spin out of its normal orientation could have impacted any of its systems, a Russian space official said Wednesday. Sergei Krikalev, the director of crewed space programs at the Russian space corporation Roscosmos, emphasized that last week's incident did not inflict any observable damage to the space station but he said that experts would need to study its potential implications. “It appears there is no damage,” Krikalev said in an interview broadcast by Russian state television.