CHP: 1 killed, 1 life-flighted after fiery crash in Madera Co.
The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a minivan ran a stop sign at Avenue 6 and Highway 145.
The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a minivan ran a stop sign at Avenue 6 and Highway 145.
“It’s a neat car and the ride is just amazing. When the highways are rough and bumpy, they kind of float over the road.”
Incident occurred during ‘illegal exhibition of speed event’ last month
This 2021 could be yours for as little as $25!
A sightseeing plane crashed Thursday in southeast Alaska, killing all six people, including the plane's pilot, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The crash occurred Wednesday afternoon at a highway intersection in Encino, Texas. A sheriff said 29 migrants were believed to be inside.
The White House is holding a summit on the future of electric vehicles but appears to have excluded the nation's top-selling electric-car company.
General Motors (NYSE: GM) plans to add two new electric vehicles (EVs) to its commercial vehicle lineup as it continues to expand its electric platform to meet its goal of launching 30 EVs globally by 2025. The new vehicles — an electric Chevrolet cargo van similar in size to the current Chevrolet Express van and a larger medium-duty vehicle — will leverage the company's BrightDrop EV business and take advantage of the company's $35 billion capital and engineering investment efforts. "Now if you
The ordeal unfolded at around 5.30am on Wednesday morning at Luton railway station.
The teen’s family expressed gratitude to the many fans who shared their support
Shopping for a car can quickly go from exciting to stressful, especially when you're sticking to a budget. According to Kelley Blue Book, as of May 2020, a new small car averages $20,000, while the...
At least 30 people were traveling inside the van at the time of the accident, authorities said. The driver was among those killed.
President Joe Biden sought to project unity with the auto industry Thursday as he signed an executive order at a White House event setting a target for half of all new vehicles sold in the United States to be electric or carbon-free by 2030.
You’re just a day away from being able to bid on the Maple Brothers auction cars, and this Chevy Nova a great choice.
You can bid to own these Chevy Corvettes in just a few days!
The show had been rescheduled to August but is now off due to the COVID-19 Delta variant and increasingly stringent restrictions in New York City.
Who doesn't love this beloved Tri-Five?
Do we call this an Austalian car?
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is using these seized high-performance cars taken from drug stops.
The track-only grand tourers are a celebration of Aufrecht Melcher Großaspach's most famous race car.
Having fun away from the beaten path has never been so easy.