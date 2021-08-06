CHP: 1 killed, 1 life-flighted after fiery crash in Madera Co.

Benzinga

General Motors (NYSE: GM) plans to add two new electric vehicles (EVs) to its commercial vehicle lineup as it continues to expand its electric platform to meet its goal of launching 30 EVs globally by 2025. The new vehicles — an electric Chevrolet cargo van similar in size to the current Chevrolet Express van and a larger medium-duty vehicle — will leverage the company's BrightDrop EV business and take advantage of the company's $35 billion capital and engineering investment efforts. "Now if you