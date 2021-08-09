1 killed, 1 injured in Sunnyvale shooting, police say
The party being held at a Airbnb rental had an estimated 150 to 200 attendees, many between the ages of 16 and 19, police said.
The party being held at a Airbnb rental had an estimated 150 to 200 attendees, many between the ages of 16 and 19, police said.
A group of Jewish teenagers, who were barred from a flight on Thursday, were asked to leave a second new York flight on Friday morning.
A Washington state inmate was sentenced to nearly 25 years in prison after he murdered his sister's rapist who was housed in the same cell.
Scott Roe, 39, walked free from court after being handed a suspended prison sentence at Warwick Crown Court despite ploughing into a mother and daughter and leaving them seriously injured in a crash in Bedworth, Warwickshire.
Dallas Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott had already had one lawsuit for an alleged dog attack at his home filed against him by a pool cleaner.
Eric Ulis began search near spot where skyjacker is believed to have buried wads of cash after parachuting out a half century ago DB Cooper sketch. Photograph: AP An amateur crime historian has begun a two-day search along Washington’s Columbia River, close to a spot where notorious skyjacker DB Cooper is believed by some to have buried wads of cash after parachuting out of the back of a Boeing 727 half a century ago. Eric Ulis began the dig to looking for a parachute and briefcase on Friday, wo
The German retiree was also given a suspended prison sentence for owning the Panther tank, along with a horde of other Third Reich weapons.
A Washington inmate was given an additional 25 years behind bars for beating his cellmate to death after finding out he raped his younger sister.
The 1979 case of a murdered 18-year-old baffled local police officers for decades, until they got a break from evidence Michelle Martinko left behind.
The former president, who decided to host a smaller party due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, still brought out some high-profile guests.
Her family said they had no contact with the Linville Falls woman in weeks. Police found her locked car in Cherokee.
Sebastian Yurtseven made the eerie Nazi discovery while he was cleaning up his aunt's home and pulled a rotted piece of plasterboard away.
A Black principal opened up about his experiences with racism while serving in several administrative capacities at Colleyville District in […] The post Black principal calls out racism after he was told to remove photo kissing white wife appeared first on TheGrio.
On a hot summer afternoon, Latrell Snider and his partner knocked on Abdullahi Mohamed’s door, introduced themselves and launched their pitch: Minneapolis, they said, has a chance to replace its police department with something new, and they wanted Mohamed’s support. When Snider assured him that a new public safety department would still have a police unit but would do things differently — such as responding to some 911 calls without armed officers — Mohamed brightened. More than a year after George Floyd’s death sparked a failed push to abolish the Minneapolis Police Department, activists and several City Council members are trying again, with a well-funded initiative that would ask voters in November whether the department — disparaged by critics for what they say is an enduring culture of brutality — should be dismantled.
He is accused of murdering prisoners at the Sachsenhausen camp near Berlin, where up to 100,000 died in the Nazi Holocaust under Hitler's Third Reich.
Just days after Raven Saunders won the silver medal in womens shot put for Team USA, she suffered the loss of her mother, Clarissa Saunders, who died on Aug. 3 in Orlando, Fla.
BUFFALO - The leader of a far-right "patriot" group in western New York stood on top of a truck trailer speaking to a crowd of about a hundred people in a quiet suburb of Buffalo. They had gathered in June to support a Buffalo Bills player who had refused to take the coronavirus vaccine, even at the cost of his career. Charles Pellien, head of the New York Watchmen, spoke proudly of a constellation of groups coalescing around their shared beliefs. "We're all coming together," Pellien said. "That
Mother Jones reported the investigation, meanwhile recently published audio showed Giuliani urged Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden in 2019.
The incident took place as James was on vacation with three friends, when one passed out and he put her in wheelbarrow, according to local authorities.
A Burgerville branch in Lents, Portland, will temporarily close its doors, citing crime and vandalism around the storefront.
Details of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's alleged sexual harassment of female staff members and even a female bodyguard would be shocking if they weren't so familiar.