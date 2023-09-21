This is the 1 jacket everyone will be wearing this fall
This article is brought to you by Nordstrom and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
Steve Madden Vida Bomber Jacket
Levi's Oversize Bomber Jacket
Vans Pickett Quilted Bomber Jacket
Nike Sportswear Reversible Bomber Jacket
ASOS Design Oversize Bomber Jacket
While it might not seem like so long ago that we were trying to beat the summer heat, fall is officially here. And with the new season, we’re getting chilly mornings that are only going to get chillier. So there’s no better time to find your go-to jacket for the next few weeks.
If you only get one new jacket this season, it should be a utility bomber jacket. We’ve already started seeing these styles everywhere — and for good reason. A bomber jacket is versatile, warm and lightweight, just what we want for fall. This style of jacket typically has a utilitarian twist inspired by trendy cargo pants. Lucky for you, we found the perfect one at Nordstrom.
This fall must-have is available in olive green and classic black.
This sporty bomber jacket is fully lined and has a slouchy silhouette with a cinched bubble hem and cuffs that make it easy to throw on over cozy sweaters and multiple layers. It comes in two colors — black and “dusty olive” — and is currently in stock in both colors in all sizes XS to XL. The olive one is also available in XXL.
This jacket’s lightweight waterproof fabric has a plush feel that will keep you warm without feeling too hot. Plus, it has internal straps so you can throw it over your shoulder if you take it off and don’t want to carry it. Along with snap-closure front pockets, the jacket also has a patch pocket on the sleeve for a subtle nod to that utility look.
You can pair this jacket with a sweater dress, or comfy knits or layer it over cargo pants to really lean into the trend. You can really style it any way you like.
According to Nordstrom’s styling description, this jacket runs true to size with a relaxed fit. Don’t size up because the bubble hem is meant to feel slightly fitted at the waist.
The jacket is from the brand’s newest collection so it hasn’t been reviewed yet by shoppers. However, other jackets by the same brand received average ratings of 4.5 out of 5 stars from Nordstrom shoppers. Reviewers have commented on the quality, fit and comfort of other Steve Madden styles – so we think this jacket is worth the investment.
If you like options, check out a few more great bomber styles below. They’re all great choices if you want to add a new jacket to your collection for the season.
Grab this flattering Levi's Oversize Bomber Jacket while it's on sale for less than $100 in four colors. It's available up to a size XXL, which is the equivalent of a size 18 or 14W-16W.
If you love the look of a quilted jacket for fall, then you'll probably like this Vans Pickett Quilted Bomber Jacket. The olive green hue is neutral enough to pair with anything in your closet, and the weight is perfect for cool fall days.
This Nike Sportswear Bomber Jacket is reversible, so it's kind of like you're getting two jackets for the price of one. How could you resist?
Add instant cool to any outfit with this ASOS Design Oversize Bomber Jacket. It has a roomy fit, which is convenient if you want to wear a sweater or hoodie underneath.
