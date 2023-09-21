We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

This is the 1 jacket everyone will be wearing this fall

This article is brought to you by Nordstrom and created by In The Know’s commerce team. If you decide to purchase products through the links below, we may receive a commission. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

While it might not seem like so long ago that we were trying to beat the summer heat, fall is officially here. And with the new season, we’re getting chilly mornings that are only going to get chillier. So there’s no better time to find your go-to jacket for the next few weeks.

If you only get one new jacket this season, it should be a utility bomber jacket. We’ve already started seeing these styles everywhere — and for good reason. A bomber jacket is versatile, warm and lightweight, just what we want for fall. This style of jacket typically has a utilitarian twist inspired by trendy cargo pants. Lucky for you, we found the perfect one at Nordstrom.

This sporty bomber jacket is fully lined and has a slouchy silhouette with a cinched bubble hem and cuffs that make it easy to throw on over cozy sweaters and multiple layers. It comes in two colors — black and “dusty olive” — and is currently in stock in both colors in all sizes XS to XL. The olive one is also available in XXL.

This jacket’s lightweight waterproof fabric has a plush feel that will keep you warm without feeling too hot. Plus, it has internal straps so you can throw it over your shoulder if you take it off and don’t want to carry it. Along with snap-closure front pockets, the jacket also has a patch pocket on the sleeve for a subtle nod to that utility look.

You can pair this jacket with a sweater dress, or comfy knits or layer it over cargo pants to really lean into the trend. You can really style it any way you like.

According to Nordstrom’s styling description, this jacket runs true to size with a relaxed fit. Don’t size up because the bubble hem is meant to feel slightly fitted at the waist.

The jacket is from the brand’s newest collection so it hasn’t been reviewed yet by shoppers. However, other jackets by the same brand received average ratings of 4.5 out of 5 stars from Nordstrom shoppers. Reviewers have commented on the quality, fit and comfort of other Steve Madden styles – so we think this jacket is worth the investment.

If you like options, check out a few more great bomber styles below. They’re all great choices if you want to add a new jacket to your collection for the season.

Nordstrom Vans Pickett Quilted Bomber Jacket If you love the look of a quilted jacket for fall, then you'll probably like this Vans Pickett Quilted Bomber Jacket. The olive green hue is neutral enough to pair with anything in your closet, and the weight is perfect for cool fall days. $95 at Nordstrom

