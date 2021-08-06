UPDATE 1-Indian PM Modi pushes for higher exports in post-pandemic world

·2 min read

(Recasts, adds details)

NEW DELHI, Aug 6 (Reuters) - India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked industry representatives on Friday to look at ways to increase exports, a move that could help boost employment in Asia's third largest economy still recovering from a COVID-19-induced slowdown.

"At present our exports are about 20% of GDP. Considering the size of our economy, our potential, the base of our manufacturing and service industry, it has the potential to grow a lot," Modi said.

Modi was addressing industry representatives and Indian Missions abroad on 'Local Goes Global - Make in India for the World' through a video conference.

He said Indian exporters should take advantage of the new opportunities created by changes in the global supply chain in the post-pandemic world.

India's goal is to raise its merchandise export to $400 billion in this fiscal year to March 31 and has met nearly a third of this target in four months to July.

Modi urged Indian missions overseas to help develop new markets for Indian goods and said the federal government would work with the industry to boost exports.

For expanding share of its exports in global trade, India needs to have "seamless and high-quality supply chain" and low-cost logistics, he said.

"This is the time for us to establish a new identity of quality and reliability. We have to try that there is a natural demand for high value-added products of India in every nook and corner of the world," he said.

He said India needs to have a roadmap for the next 25 years.

"This is not only the time to celebrate the 75th year of India's independence, but also an opportunity to build a clear vision and roadmap for future India," Modi said in Hindi.

Refererring to India's decision to end the controversial retrospective tax, Modi said the move shows the nation's "commitment and consistency in policies". (Reporting by Aftab Ahmad, Rajendra Jadhav and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon Same-Day Delivery Expands to 6 More U.S. Cities

    Amazon’s super-speedy delivery now covers a dozen cities — which may thrill shoppers and investors, but leaves workers bracing themselves.

  • Google approved 85% of the roughly 10,000 requests it received for remote work or relocation

    Google has approved 85% of the roughly 10,000 requests that it received by July 2 from staff asking to relocate or work remotely once offices reopen.

  • Lawyers who filed election lawsuit must pay rivals' fees

    A federal magistrate on Wednesday levied penalties against two Colorado attorneys for filing a class-action lawsuit that alleged the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump. It named elected officials in four swing states, Facebook, the company's founder Mark Zuckerberg and Denver-based Dominion Voting Systems, whose election machines were at the center of some of the most fevered speculation. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Nureiter ruled that the two attorneys who filed the lawsuit must pay the legal fees of the defendants.

  • Adidas hikes outlook despite hit to China sales

    German sportswear company Adidas raised its outlook for full-year sales and profitability on Thursday (August 5).Its confidence was underlined by the planned launch of products such as new versions of its popular NMD sneakers.As well as events like the Olympics, and the start of the club soccer season in Europe.Second-quarter sales rose 52% to over $6 billion.While operating profit came in at about $643 million.Adidas now expects 2021 sales to grow up to 20%.But while demand soared in most of the world, it took a hit in China, where Western brands faced a boycott of their products in late March.Firms including Adidas have been subjected to online attacks in China over past statements saying they would not source cotton from Xinjiang.The region has been at the centre of accusations of human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims.Beijing denies all such allegations. Adidas said in May it had initially seen a steep drop in demand in China, but sales had since recovered slowly but steadily.It did not comment on the tension on Thursday, beyond referring to the "geo-political situation."

  • Qatar Airways 'ordered' to ground 13 Airbus planes: airline

    Qatar Airways said on Thursday that it had been ordered by regulators in the Gulf state to ground 13 of its Airbus A350 aircraft over the rapid degradation of fuselage surfaces.

  • CVS to raise wages, eliminate education requirements for job candidates

    Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus reports details behind CVS’s decision to boost pay and cut down on education requirements for job candidates.

  • Big Tech salaries revealed: How much engineers, developers, and product managers make at companies including Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Uber, IBM, and Salesforce

    US tech giants are growing quickly, minting money, and looking to hire thousands of employees in the coming months. Here's what you can make.

  • Disney Needs ‘Stabilizing Force’ Like Alan Horn to Defuse Escalating Scarlett Johansson Lawsuit

    Calling Alan Horn! As the nasty war between Scarlett Johansson and Disney continues to escalate and rage on in the public eye, might it not be beneficial for someone within the not-so-Magic Kingdom — such as Horn — to intervene and help diffuse the hostilities? A highly respected industry statesman who’s always been a voice […]

  • CNN fires three employees for coming into work unvaccinated

    Three staffers at CNN who were reportedly coming into work despite not having taken the coronavirus vaccine have been fired, according to a memo sent out to the company by its president, Jeff Zucker. Mr Zucker sent a memo to staff on Thursday to alert them that the company was changing its return-to-work date, pushing it from 7 September to mid-October. The memo also included the revelation that three staffers who were apparently coming into work without being vaccinated were fired.

  • Yelp now offers a feature that allows businesses to specify COVID-19 vaccine requirements for customers and staff

    Businesses can specify if customers are required to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 and whether or not all employees are vaccinated.

  • CNN Fires Three Unvaccinated Employees

    CNN began requiring employees to be vaccinated against the coronavirus earlier this year.

  • Plus Announces Driverless Semi Demonstration: What Investors Should Know

    An autonomous trucking company going public via SPAC shared details of a successful driverless highway test. What Happened: Plus, which is going public via the SPAC Hennessy Capital Investment Corp V (NASDAQ: HCIC), has completed a driverless Level 4 truck demonstration on a highway. The test was conducted using Plus’s Level 4 autonomous driving technology, without a safety driver and featured no human intervention. The test was conducted on the Wufengshan highway in China. Plus obtained a speci

  • Uber and Lyft say drivers are earning more than $35 an hour in some cities as the companies scramble to recruit them back

    Uber and Lyft are turning to high hourly pay incentives to get drivers to come back to the apps, both companies said in their Q2 earnings calls.

  • China-U.S. container shipping rates sail past $20,000 to record

    Container shipping rates from China to the United States have scaled fresh highs above $20,000 per 40-foot box as rising retailer orders ahead of the peak U.S. shopping season add strain to global supply chains. The acceleration in Delta-variant COVID-19 outbreaks in several counties has slowed global container turnaround rates. Typhoons off China's busy southern coast in late July and this week have also contributed to the crisis gripping the world's most important method for moving everything from gym equipment and furniture to car parts and electronics.

  • Squire Barbershop Tech Founders Announce Funding Round Of $60 Million, Tripling Valuation

    Squire Technologies, a Black-owned application that lets users schedule barbershop services, announced a new funding haul of $60 million

  • UK new car sales fall to lowest July level since 1998

    British new car sales fell by 29.5% to their lowest July level since 1998 as the 'pingdemic' of people self-isolating alongside supply shortages hit demand, according to an industry body. As cases rose last month, hundreds of thousands of people were being "pinged" by the National Health Service's contact-tracing app to isolate for 10 days, although it has now been tweaked to reduce the numbers contacted. A total of 123,296 vehicles were registered in July, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which said it is marginally downgrading its full-year forecast to around 1.82 million cars.

  • Covid-19 pandemic fuels surge in new business start-ups

    Rubin Stack, Founder of WorkWall, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss starting a business amid the pandemic and ways COVID-19 has aided in progress in the e-commerce space.

  • New York City to Explore Blockchain for Preventing Deed Fraud in Land Sales

    The city's finance department will work with Medici Land Governance on a proof of concept blockchain for land records.

  • Shipping snags prompt US firms to mull retreat from China

    Game maker Eric Poses last year created The Worst-Case Scenario Card Game, making a wry reference to the way the coronavirus had upended normal life. In a twist that Poses never could have predicted, his game itself would become caught up in the latest fallout from the health crisis: a backlogged global supply chain that has delayed shipments around the world and sent freight costs rocketing. Worst-Case Scenario, produced in China, was supposed to reach U.S. retailer Target’s distribution centers in early June.

  • OCB, Zig-Zag Maker Republic Tobacco Rebrands As Republic Brands, Seeking To Capture Legal Herb Market

    Republic Tobacco, responsible for rolling papers and smoking accessories brands like OCB, Zig-Zag, JOB, E-Z Wider, TOP, Gambler and Premier, has changed its name to Republic Brands. The rebrand is part of a strategic shift for one of the world’s leading rolling companies. According to management, it represents an evolutionary commitment to innovating the brand. The recent growth in demand for the roll-your-own (RYO) and make-your-own (MYO) market propelled the company to continue prioritizing br