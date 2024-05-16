1 year! Huntsville City FC to celebrate first season at stadium

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City Football Club (HCFC) will complete its third two-match homestand and celebrate its one-year anniversary at Joe Davis Stadium.

On Saturday, May 18, HCFC will welcome fans to the match against Atlanta United 2 at 7 p.m. This game will celebrate the team and the fans for all of their constant support.

To celebrate the anniversary, there will be a party on the pitch after the final whistle. Fans are welcome to come onto the field and enjoy music, a light show, glow sticks and more.

They welcomed fans into Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium for the first professional soccer match in stadium history on May 19, 2023. Before that, the team did not have a ‘home base,”

