1 hospitalized after 3-story Fayetteville apartment fire
The American Red Cross will assist Fayetteville families displaced in an early morning apartment fire.
The American Red Cross will assist Fayetteville families displaced in an early morning apartment fire.
Dutch police were called to escort the teenagers off their flight to New York at Amsterdam after they refused to put their kosher food away.
After contracting the virus, friends said Dick Farrel texted them and urged them to get the vaccine.
A Star Wars shop owner in Washington doesn't "give a s***" about feelings anymore after a confrontation with a transgender councilwoman.
A plane passenger from Oregon was asked to wear a face mask when he got agitated and hit the flight attendant upon landing in Florida, according to police.
Ezekiel Elliott was also sued in 2020 after his dogs allegedly attacked a person.
Rhode Island motorist left ‘shaken and injured’ after being beaten by dirt bike riders as 8-year-old watches on
Members of the Bloods street gang established a perimeter around the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed, establishing an 'autonomous zone'.
The Texans made it known promptly after quarterback Deshaun Watson reported for training camp that they’re willing to trade him. The problem was, and still is, that they want too much for him. Per a league source, the Texans still haven’t softened their trade expectations for Watson, despite the lingering uncertainty regarding his career. It’s [more]
Yorgos Papaioannou spent four hours using a garden hose to try to save his newly-built home from a blazing wildfire, until police patrolling his suburb north of Athens ordered him and his girlfriend to leave. The wildfires https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/blaze-sweeps-through-athens-suburbs-fifth-day-greece-wildfires-2021-08-07 that have ripped through the woodlands around Athens and encroached on the city's northern suburbs have not caused the human casualties seen three years ago when more than 100 people were killed in Greece's deadliest fires. Hundreds of fires have broken out across the country as Greece swelters in its worst heatwave for 30 years, from the western Peloponnese to the island of Evia east of Athens.
“Celebrity white folks bragging about not showering have the privilege of not worrying about stereotypes they’re inherently ‘dirty.’ Black folks don’t have that luxury," noted just one tweet in response.
North Korean defector Yeonmi Park says she failed to call for help while being robbed in Chicago last year as bystanders barred her because it would be “racist.” What happened: Park, 27, recalled the incident in a new interview with podcaster Joe Rogan, which tackled her experiences as a child in North Korea and as a defector in the U.S. She said it occurred during lootings across the city last summer. Park was out with her baby and a nanny when three Black women allegedly robbed her near Saks Fifth Avenue on Michigan Avenue.
He is accused of murdering prisoners at the Sachsenhausen camp near Berlin, where up to 100,000 died in the Nazi Holocaust under Hitler's Third Reich.
Police are searching for a woman who casually walked up behind another woman in Brooklyn Wednesday night and fatally shot her in the head.
Officials released the autopsy results for Philip Kreycik, the missing hiker whose body was found Tuesday.
Christine Chandler was denied bond Thursday by a judge after it was deemed a risk to herself and the public.
The flow of high-caliber arms smuggled across the porous U.S. border has alarmed Mexican officials and few weapons are as powerful as the U.S.-made M82 semi-automatic rifle increasingly favored by the powerful drug cartels. The M82 can easily penetrate bulletproof vests, concrete walls and even tanks, says its manufacturer Barrett Firearms. It is also one of the weapons of choice for drug cartels, according to the Mexican government, which this week filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts against the company and 10 other gun manufacturers.
Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya arrived in Warsaw on Wednesday evening and met with her husband on Thursday, days after refusing national team orders to fly home amid concerns for her safety.Driving the news: The 24-year-old Olympian received a humanitarian visa from Poland after deciding to defect from her home country when she received a phone call from her grandmother telling her not to return, Reuters reported.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axi
A union representing San Francisco sheriff’s deputies warned that an impending COVID-19 vaccine mandate could lead to a significant portion of the force quitting.
Emergency crews battled to contain wildfires across Greece for a third straight day.Authorities have ordered the suburbs of the capital Athens to evacuate. Some however felt they had little choice but to stay. One villager says if they had left, his home would have burned. He said they had told women, the elderly and children to go, and those that stayed helped however they could. Tens of thousands of wildfires have broken out in the country since Tuesday. Although firefighters had been able to control some of it, heat has caused the fires to leap back to life.Health officials say at least a dozen people have been sent to a hospital, including volunteer firefighters in intensive care.Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis urged people to flee if asked. "We are talking about unprecedented conditions following many days of heat waves which have transformed the whole country into a powder keg.""If you receive the order to evacuate your area I implore you to comply. Houses can be rebuilt and trees re-grow but human life cannot be replaced. And in this state of emergency we must all remain united."Officials have issued an extreme fire warning for half the country amid the heatwaves. The fires have already burnt thousands of acres of forest land, prompting the evacuation of dozens of towns and villages.Authorities warned of more blazes on Friday.
Police arrested 50 people suspected of ransacking a Hindu temple in a remote town in eastern Pakistan and were searching for another 100 suspects, police said Saturday. The attack on a temple in the town of Bhong in Punjab province Wednesday followed the alleged desecration of a religious school by a young Hindu boy earlier in the week. The unruly mob burned down the temple’s main door and damaged statues.