1 goal, 4 assists: Barcelona stars shine in Spain’s drubbing of Andorra

Barcelona’s stars took their place centre stage on Wednesday night, as Spain made short work of Andorra on the international front.

Luis de la Fuente’s troops marked their return to action a short time ago, welcoming minnows Andorra to the Estadio Cívitas Nuevo Vivero amid ongoing preparations for the upcoming European Championships.

When all was said and done, Spain emerged on the right side of a predictably one-sided scoreline, by five goals to nil.

Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal proved himself the star of the show, notching a 20-minute hat-trick during the 2nd-half.

As alluded to above, though, also shining on the night were several leading members of new boss Hansi Flick’s Barcelona squad.

Amongst Spain’s starting XI against Andorra were all of Pau Cubarsí, Pedri, and Ferran Torres.

The first laid on the assist for La Roja’s opener for Ayoze Pérez, with Ferran having been responsible for an assist of his own, as well as the last of his side’s five goals.

That was not all, though.

Emerging from the bench for a 2nd-half cameo was another Barcelona talent, in Fermín López.

This marked the 21-year-old’s international debut, just rewards for what marked a stellar close to the campaign in Catalunya’s capital.

And, safe to say, Fermín made it a bow to remember, notching a pair of assists – one for Oyarzabal and one for Blaugrana teammate Ferran – amid a brilliant showing off the bench.

💎 ¡¡Minutos de calidad en el debut de Fermín!!



🇪🇸 🆚 🇦🇩 | 5-0 | 83’#VamosEspaña | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/c5nh8ISir6 — Selección Española Masculina de Fútbol (@SEFutbol) June 5, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN