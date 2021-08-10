UPDATE 1-German investor morale falls further on fears over fourth COVID-19 wave

·1 min read

(Adds German coronavirus cases)

BERLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Investor sentiment in Germany deteriorated for the third month in a row in August on fears that rising COVID-19 infections and a fourth wave of coronavirus cases could hold back the recovery in Europe's largest economy, a survey showed on Tuesday.

Germany has recorded more than 3,000 cases a day in the last week, bringing the total to 3.79 million. Germany's death toll has increased to 91,803. The nationwide seven-day incidence rose on Tuesday to 23.5 per 100,000 people, up from 23.1 on Monday.

The ZEW economic research institute said its survey of investors' economic sentiment fell to 40.4 from 63.3 points in the previous month. A Reuters poll had forecast a fall to 56.7.

"This points to increasing risks for the German economy, such as from a possible fourth COVID-19 wave starting in autumn or a slowdown in growth in China," ZEW President Achim Wambach said in a statement.

A separate ZEW gauge of current conditions rose to 29.3 from 21.9 in July. That compared with a consensus forecast for 30.0 points.

"The clear improvement in the assessment of the economic situation, which has been on-going for months, shows that expectations are also weakening due to the higher growth already achieved," Wambach added.

While the ZEW figures reflected growing concerns about a fourth wave linked to the more infectious Delta variant, the German infection numbers are still lower than they are in other large European countries. The nationwide seven-day incidence in France has jumped to 237 per 100,000 people and to 265 in Spain. (Reporting by Michael Nienaber Editing by Madeline Chambers)

Recommended Stories

  • 7.5 million workers face 'historic' unemployment benefits cliff in September

    An estimated 7.5 million unemployed workers will be left with no benefits in September when key pandemic unemployment programs are set to end.

  • Senate Dems unveil $3.5T budget for social, climate efforts

    Senate Democrats unwrapped a budget resolution Monday envisioning a massive $3.5 trillion, 10-year cascade of federal resources, aiming historic sums at family support, health and education programs and an aggressive drive to heal the climate. The measure is a pivotal first step in what will likely be a tumultuous, months-long Democratic legislative march toward a progressive reshaping of the federal government that also hews to President Joe Biden's top domestic policy ambitions. The blueprint reflects many Democrats' tilt leftward in the wake of Donald Trump's presidency and bears the imprint of Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., a longtime progressive voice now at the hub of the Democratic Party's power structure in Congress.

  • Manchin: ‘I’m Done With Extensions’ of Federal Unemployment Benefits

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.) signaled on Saturday that he would not support including an extension of federal jobless aid for gig workers and long-term unemployed Americans beyond Labor Day.

  • Yellen warns Congress again on U.S. debt limit as Republicans balk

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Monday again urged Congress to raise the national debt limit through bipartisan action, as more Republicans balked at the prospect of raising the federal government's borrowing capability. Yellen, in another notice to U.S. lawmakers, warned of economic harm if the debt ceiling is not raised or suspended before the nation's borrowing capability is exhausted in October. Failure to increase or suspend the statutory debt limit - now at $28.5 trillion - could trigger another federal government shutdown or a debt default.

  • Workers Fired for Being Unvaccinated May Not Be Able to Collect Unemployment Benefits

    As people continue to return to the office amidst the surging Delta variant, more employers are requiring employees to get the COVID-19 vaccination or risk losing their jobs. However, if you are fired...

  • Top Republican: GOP won't help raise debt limit to fund $3.5 trillion spending package

    The top Senate Republican pledged Monday to oppose a massive spending package Democrats plan to greenlight in a budget vote this week.

  • McConnell Says GOP Won’t Help Dems Finance ‘Socialist Shopping List’ in Debt-Ceiling Standoff

    Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell urged Democrats to take ownership over their exorbitant "socialist shopping list" and finance it without Republican votes. He said the GOP will either refuse to fund the next massive Democratic expenditure or be complicit in burdening future generations by voting to raise the debt ceiling.

  • Unemployment rate headed to a 50-year low: Goldman Sachs

    Goldman Sachs takes a very bullish stance on the outlook for employment despite the pandemic being far from over.

  • Delta variant fears beginning to slow spending in key areas

    Card data is beginning to show signs of wavering in spending as fears surrounding the COVID-19 Delta variant begin to rise. According to a JPMorgan Research report, increasing public focus on the Delta variant has coincided with slowed spending in key sectors.

  • German Trade Data Delivers EUR Support Ahead of the Open

    Trade data from Germany delivers EUR support as the trade surplus widens in June.

  • Job openings top 10 million in June, another record high

    Demand for workers continued to grow in June, hitting the fourth straight record high for the 21st century, as the economy continues to recover and workers hold more leverage.

  • Saudi Arabia's economy returns to growth after pandemic slump

    Saudi Arabia's economy grew for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic in the second quarter fuelled by a 10.1% growth in the non-oil sector, according to flash government estimates on Monday. The data, which showed the economy growing 1.5% from a year ago, prompted economists to expect faster expansion in the second half of the year with the oil sector benefiting from higher output. "The quarterly GDP growth points to a further pick-up in activity, with the oil sector benefiting from higher production," said Monica Malik, chief economist at Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank.

  • Disney, AMC, Coinbase, Airbnb, BioNTech, and Other Stocks for Investors to Watch This Week

    Second-quarter earnings season winds down this week. Reports include AMC Entertainment, BioNTech, Walt Disney, Airbnb, DoorDash, Coinbase, eBay, and more.

  • COVID-19 pandemic is having a negative economic impact on Latin American women | Opinon

    According to the International Labor Organization, the people of Latin America and the Caribbean saw the largest reduction in hours worked in the labor market because of the COVID-19 pandemic, estimated at a 20.9% loss in hours.

  • Pandemic spurs flight of top earners from debt-laden South Africa

    Cape Town restaurateur Adrian Hochman watched over the years as friends packed up and emigrated, but rationalised that power cuts, the threat of crime and an uncertain future were simply part of doing business in South Africa. That was before a global pandemic took its toll on Africa's most industrialised economy. Next year he leaves for Canada.

  • US job vacancies hit a record 10.1 million

    It comes amid reports the country is still facing a labour shortage in sectors such as labour and hospitality.

  • Why it's too early to celebrate July's jobs report

    Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics, FRED; Chart: Axios VisualsThe July U.S. jobs report was a blockbuster, but there’s still progress to be made in the labor market and the recent spike in COVID-19 cases means it’s too early to celebrate. Why it matters: The U.S. economy continues to show great momentum, which puts more pressure on the Federal Reserve to scale back its emergency monetary policies. However, doing so too early risks having the economy backslide. Stay on top of the latest market tren

  • U.S. consumers' near-term inflation expectations remain high, New York Fed

    U.S. consumers' inflation expectations for the near future remained elevated last month while the outlook for their financial prospects over the next year dimmed, according to a survey released on Monday by the New York Federal Reserve. The survey of consumer expectations, which is based on a rotating panel of 1,300 households, can be a helpful gauge for the U.S. central bank as it weighs its inflation outlook. Fed policymakers are discussing how and when to begin removing the support provided during the coronavirus pandemic, with some officials concerned recent inflationary pressures may last longer than anticipated.

  • Jobs growth has been driven by vaccination rates, not expiring unemployment benefits, says the White House

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said vaccination rates, not expiring unemployment benefits, drove better-than-expected July job growth.

  • Americans Are Paying Dearly for the Closed Border with Canada

    The Canadian government has made strides toward opening the U.S.-Canada border to Americans. So why won't America do the same?