1 free agent the Saints should target from every other team in the NFL

They say that you miss all of the shots you don’t take, which has been a popular philosophy for the New Orleans Saints in free agency. It’s sometimes tough for them to land their top targets due to the complicated salary cap gymnastics required to fit everyone on their books — but that hasn’t stopped them from aggressively pursuing players who they believe can make their team better.

And that should continue to be the case in 2023. It’s early, and many of these players will sign extensions with their teams in the weeks ahead. But we have an idea of the areas the Saints must upgrade to field a competitive roster in the fall.

Given the list of free agents currently expected to be available, here is one player from each of the other 31 teams around the league who New Orleans should at least make a run at once they’ve reached salary cap compliance (with our division previews and list of alternative free agent targets collected at the bottom):

Arizona Cardinals CB Byron Murphy

Atlanta Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver

Baltimore Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson

Buffalo Bills RB Devin Singletary

Carolina Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman

Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery

Cincinnati Bengals S Vonn Bell

Cleveland Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

Dallas Cowboys RB Tony Pollard

Denver Broncos DT Dre'Mont Jones

Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Green Bay Packers WR Allen Lazard

Houston Texans DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Indianapolis Colts WR Parris Campbell

Jacksonville Jaguars TE Evan Engram

Kansas City Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr

Los Angeles Chargers CB Bryce Callahan

Los Angeles Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson

Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Minnesota Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson

New England Patriots RB Damien Harris

New York Giants WR Darius Slayton

New York Jets DT Sheldon Rankins

Philadelphia Eagles DT Javon Hargrave

Pittsburgh Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi

San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo

Seattle Seahawks DT Poona Ford

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DE Anthony Nelson

Tennessee Titans S Joshua Kalu

Washington Commanders DT Daron Payne

Division previews with alternative free agent targets

