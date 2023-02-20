1 free agent the Saints could target from each AFC West team

Free agency is always an exciting time in the NFL’s offseason calendar, but the New Orleans Saints have a lot of work to do internally before they’ll be ready to start chatting with other team’s players. Still, that isn’t stopping their pro personnel department from taking a look at which free agents could hit the market in March, and we’ll be taking stock of every team’s list to get an idea of who could be on the move.

We’ve already explored the NFC East, so we’ll take our focus to the opposite coast, and the opposing conference: the AFC West. Here are the Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders, and Chargers who could be targets for the Saints in just a few weeks:

Denver Broncos DT Dre'Mont Jones

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Jones has posted back-to-back seasons with 40-plus pressures and five or more sacks, so he’s playing his best football at the peak of his athletic potential. He’s also a penalty magnet, though, with 13 fouls over that same span. His exact alignment would be different in New Orleans (they don’t play linemen over tackle as often as the Broncos did last year) but he’s disruptive no matter where he lines up.

Other free agents of note:

LG Dalton Risner

LB Alex Singleton

OT Cameron Fleming

RB Latavius Murray

Kansas City Chiefs DT Khalen Saunders

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Saunders is an opportunistic pass rusher who does the dirty work in run defense, rarely giving ground or missing tackles in tight spaces. He’s also made some hustle plays at an impressive listed weight of 324 pounds. He would be probably be more affordable for teams like the Saints than the sack artists looking to hit the market, and their vulnerabilities against the run last year make someone like him valuable.

Other free agents of note:

LT Orlando Brown Jr.

S Juan Thornhill

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

RB Ronald Jones II

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Who else? Carr is one of the few free agents who can meet with other teams and put pen to paper right now, and he would offer some long-term stability under center for the Saints. He can lead an offense and make every throw, and he’s never enjoyed the support of a strong defense like he’d find in New Orleans.

Story continues

Other free agents of note:

RB Josh Jacobs

WR Mack Hollins

TE Foster Moreau

DE Clelin Ferrell

Los Angeles Chargers CB Bryce Callahan

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

You’d want to get younger in the secondary, but Callahan could be a nice addition if the price is right. He manned the slot for the Chargers last season and gave it as good as he got it in coverage, intercepting three passes and only drawing two penalties all season. He’d be an upgrade over Chris Harris Jr., Justin Evans, and the other slot defenders the Saints tried last year.

Other free agents of note:

S Nasir Adderley

LB Drue Tranquill

DE Kyle Van Noy

DT Morgan Fox

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire