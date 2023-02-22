1 free agent the Saints could target from each NFC West team
What happens if the New Orleans Saints strike out on Derek Carr? Acquiring a veteran free agent quarterback is still probably their best bet, and at least one option looks to be coming out of the NFC West: San Francisco 49ers free agent Jimmy Garoppolo. Now, whether the Saints can afford to pay what he’ll be seeking from other teams remains to be seen.
He’s just one of the free agents looking to hit the market from out west, along with players from the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, and Seattle Seahawks. How competitive the Saints can be in signing fresh talent is anyone’s guess right now, but let’s survey the players who could soon be available:
San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Garoppolo is one of the few proven quarterbacks who won’t be receiving the franchise tag or an extension with his current team, but he might also not be interested in a big move to New Orleans after spending most of the last decade out on the West Coast. If he’s game, though, the Saints should make a run at him should they fail to land Derek Carr.
Other free agents of note:
S Jimmie Ward
OL Daniel Brunskill
DT Kevin Givens
LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles
Seattle Seahawks DT Poona Ford
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Ford is one of the steadier interior linemen you’ll find around the league, and he’d be an ideal foundation to rebuild the Saints defensive line around if he’s on the outs with Seattle. He’s probably going to be the top Seahawks free agent with Geno Smith working on a long-term deal after revitalizing his career.
Other free agents of note:
QB Geno Smith
RB Rashaad Penny
LB Cody Barton
DE L.J. Collier
Los Angeles Rams DT A'Shawn Robinson
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
There are going to be a lot of cash-strapped teams looking at Robinson as a solid mid-tier signing, and the Saints should be one of them. He’s an NFL veteran with ample experience who can make an impact from multiple alignments, even though he doesn’t have the sky-high ceiling of his Rams teammate Aaron Donald.
Other free agents of note:
S Taylor Rapp
QB Baker Mayfield
RG Coleman Shelton
OG Oday Aboushi
Arizona Cardinals CB Byron Murphy
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Murphy has experienced some ups-and-downs in the NFL but finally appeared to settle down in 2022, splitting time both outside and in the slot. He’s probably going to sign for well outside of New Orleans’ price range but they need a new nickel and his longtime position coach Marcus Robertson joined the Saints’ staff this offseason, so there might be a relationship there.
Other free agents of note:
RG Will Hernandez
DT Zach Allen
RT Kelvin Beachum
LG Max Garcia