1 free agent the Saints could target from each NFC South team

It was always going to come to this. We’ve put a bow on our tour of the 2023 free agency class with the NFC South, home to the New Orleans Saints’ big division rivals: the Atlanta Falcons and the Carolina Panthers. The division is also home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and all three of those teams have some players who could intrigue the Saints when they go looking for additions and upgrades this offseason.

Of course it remains to be seen how actively the Saints will be spending given their, well, precarious salary cap outlook. But the point is that they’ll have plenty of options to work with in March. Let’s explore those closest to home:

Atlanta Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Oliver is a feisty slot corner with good size who isn’t afraid to get involved near the line of scrimmage, and he doesn’t miss many tackles. Injuries have limited him throughout his career, though, so he may not be the only solution to taking over duties guarding the slot in New Orleans.

Other free agents of note:

RT Kaleb McGary

DE Lorenzo Carter

LB Rashaan Evans

WR Olamide Zaccheaus

Carolina Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Foreman ran hard last year for the Panthers, picking up 913 rushing yards on just 203 attempts (and fumbling only once). He’s exactly the kind of physical presence the Saints need to pair with Alvin Kamara who can hammer defenses from the backfield.

Other free agents of note:

CB Myles Hartfield

DT Matt Ioannidis

QB Sam Darnold

C Bradley Bozeman

Tampa Bay Buccaneers DE Anthony Nelson

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Nelson didn’t get many opportunities to show what he can do while playing behind Shaquil Barrett and Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (with guys like Carl Nassib pushing him, too) but he put up modest numbers as both a run defender and pass rusher. He’s worth a look for a larger role.

Other free agents of note:

LB Lavonte David

CB Jamel Dean

S Mike Edwards

DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches

