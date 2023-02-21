1 free agent the Saints could target from each AFC South team

Even teams like the Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts have something to offer in free agency this year. And the New Orleans Saints will be looking for upgrades once they eventually reach salary cap compliance. Whether they’re looking for pass catchers, pass rushers, or maybe a new starter in the slot, the AFC South has some players soon becoming available.

We’ve already taken a look at options from the NFC East, AFC West, and NFC North. Here is the list of free agents the Saints could target from each AFC South team as we continue our tour:

Jacksonville Jaguars TE Evan Engram

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Engram enjoyed his best season as a pro, finishing the year with 85 receptions for 890 yards with 5 touchdown catches. He’s the kind of playmaking pass-catcher at tight end the Saints are developing Juwan Johnson into. If they can’t cut a deal with Johnson (who is a restricted free agent, and should be easy to re-sign… but if they can’t) then Engram makes sense as a free agent target given his status as a finished product.

Other free agents of note:

WR Marvin Jones

DE Dawuane Smoot

DT Adam Gotsis

TE Dan Arnold

Tennessee Titans S Joshua Kalu

Harry How/Getty Images

Kalu finally got to play extensive snaps on defense in 2022 after being limited to special teams for most of his first three years in Tennessee, and he did a bit of everything lining up in the slot and over the top at free safety as well as in the box. He was very tough in run defense and showed some ball skills. He’d be a nice addition to the Saints secondary as they continue to work to replace C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Other free agents of note:

LG Aaron Brewer

DE Mario Edwards Jr.

TE Austin Hooper

DL DeMarcus Walker

Indianapolis Colts WR Parris Campbell

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Campbell posted career-highs in receptions (63), receiving yards (623), and touchdown catches (3) last season as the No. 2 receiver in the Colts offense’ ailing offense, but he’s better-suited for a role as a No. 3. He may offer more upside than players like Tre’Quan Smith and Keith Kirkwood for that spot in the Saints offense behind Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed.

Other free agents of note:

DE Yannick Ngakoue

LB Bobby Okereke

OL Matt Pryor

LB E.J. Speed

Houston Texans DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Okoronkwo broke out in 2022, his first year with Houston, setting new career-highs in pressures (36) and defensive stops (27) per Pro Football Focus charting. He could be a believer in first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans, but he could also benefit from joining another defensive with more talent around him like New Orleans.

Other free agents of note:

WR Chris Moore

CB Tavierre Thomas

TE O.J. Howard

DE Rasheem Green

