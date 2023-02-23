1 free agent the Saints could target from each AFC North team

We’re wrapping up our survey of the 2023 free agency landscape with the AFC North, where a couple of quarterbacks and some former New Orleans Saints players might make sense if the right situation presents itself.

Previous entries in this series have catalogued the AFC East, AFC West, and AFC South as well as the NFC North, NFC East, and NFC West. It’s given us a good idea of which players could soon be available and what areas the Saints may be able to address in free agency next month. For now, though, we’re keeping our attention focused squarely on the teams hailing from the AFC North:

Cincinnati Bengals S Vonn Bell

Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Bell has developed into an even better all-around safety than he was in New Orleans, so it’s tough to see the Saints fitting a third veteran free agent contract on the books. But you never know. Bell knows Dennis Allen’s system inside and out, and he’d be a quality addition to a secondary that just barely got by at times last season.

Other free agents of note:

S Jessie Bates III

LB Jermaine Pratt

TE Hayden Hurst

CB Eli Apple

Baltimore Ravens WR Demarcus Robinson

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Robinson enjoyed the best year of his career by posting 50 catches for 507 receiving yards after signing with Baltimore, so it may be tough pulling him away. But he’d be a good fit in New Orleans as a No. 2 receiver with a big catch radius, and he shouldn’t be as expensive as other better-established free agents on the open market. Lamar Jackson would obviously be the ideal Ravens free agent to pick up, but let’s be real: he isn’t leaving.

Other free agents of note:

QB Lamar Jackson

LG Ben Powers

CB Marcus Peters

DE Justin Houston

Pittsburgh Steelers DT Larry Ogunjobi

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

Ogunjobi enjoyed a productive year next to Cameron Heyward for Pittsburgh, and he’s set to test free agency again as one of the better defensive tackles available. He’s a solid pass rusher inside who can beat guards with a very quick first step.

Other free agents of note:

CB Cameron Sutton

S Terrell Edmunds

LB Devin Bush

TE Zach Gentry

Cleveland Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Brissett is an ideal veteran quarterback who could be a bridge to start until a rookie passer is up to speed. He’s seen it all in the NFL and had modest success in a couple of different systems, and this role as a spot starter is something he’s done well in the past.

Other free agents of note:

DT Taven Bryan

RB Kareem Hunt

S Ronnie Harrison

DE Jadeveon Clowney

