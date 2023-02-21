1 free agent the Saints could target from each NFC North team

Our survey of the 2023 free agent class continues with the NFC North teams, who have something to offer the New Orleans Saints when they look to go spending in March. It remains to be seen which of these players will actually hit the market, and whether the Saints will be in position to pay what they’re seeking, but for now we’re just getting an idea of the landscape ahead of free agency.

The Saints need to add more talent at defensive tackle and running back, and maybe wide receiver (among other spots). Here are some names to know for the weeks ahead:

Minnesota Vikings DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Tomlinson has been consistently effective in the NFL at a couple of different spots, and though he’s built like a traditional nose tackle at 6-foot-3 and 325 pounds, he found success this year lining up at the three-technique over opposing guards. He’d be a nice addition to any defensive line around the league.

Other free agents of note:

CB Chandon Sullivan

RB Alexander Mattison

TE Irv Smith Jr.

QB Nick Mullens

Detroit Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Odds are good that Williams will be staying in Detroit after he emerged as their best option in the backfield, but you never know. He’s exactly the sort of bruising runner with enough juice in the open field to threaten defenses every time he touches the football that the Saints have been lacking. If he hits free agency, they should at least give him a call.

Other free agents of note:

WR D.J. Chark Jr.

LB Alex Anzalone

DE John Comisky

CB Mike Hughes

Green Bay Packers WR Allen Lazard

Lazard is a big target with a lot of pro experience who would fit right in with the Saints receiving corps, but like his former teammate Marquez Valdes-Scantling he stands to benefit from the rising price of free agent wideouts. New Orleans might have a hard time justifying the cost for a receiver who’s never put up more than 800 yards in a single season.

Other free agents of note:

S Adrian Amos

DT Jarran Reed

CB Keisean Nixon

OL Yosuah Nijman

Chicago Bears RB David Montgomery

Montgomery is a quality three-down back who hasn’t had much to work with given Chicago’s poor blocking up front. He could make for a very solid one-two punch with Alvin Kamara much like the Saints once enjoyed with Mark Ingram in his heyday. He’s also proven he can lead a backfield if need be, though like Kamara he’s been at his best when working in tandem.

Other free agents of note:

LB Joe Thomas

OG Michael Schofield

DT Armon Watts

TE Trevon Wesco

