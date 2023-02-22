1 free agent the Saints could target from each AFC East team

We’re continuing our tour of the NFL free agency landscape with the AFC teams, having previously gone over pending free agents from the NFC East, NFC North, AFC West, and AFC South. While the New Orleans Saints may not be in a position to match the league’s big spenders, there are going to be budget-friendly options available from every team in this division.

With that in mind, let’s preview the free agents looking to hit the market from the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, and New York Jets. There are some familiar names for Saints fans about to become available:

Buffalo Bills RB Devin Singletary

AP Photo/Derick Hingle

Singletary led the Bills in rushing last season but they may have a better option in the backfield with James Cook. If he’s on the outs in Buffalo, the Saints should give him a call and see what he’s seeking in free agency. Like Kamara, Singletary is a dual-threat weapon out of the backfield who can make the most of what’s blocked in front of him while threatening defenses as a receiver.

Other free agents of note:

LB Tremaine Edmunds

S Jordan Poyer

DE Shaq Lawson

LG Rodger Saffold

Miami Dolphins TE Mike Gesicki

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

For all his success calling plays and connecting with his players, first-year Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel never quite figured out how to get the most out of Gesicki as a nominal tight end who doesn’t offer much as a blocker. But there are still roles for players with his receiving skills in the NFL, and in the Saints playbook — we’ve seen those guys have varying amounts of success from Jimmy Graham to Coby Fleener to Juwan Johnson.

Other free agents of note:

DE Melvin Ingram

RB Raheem Mostert

RB Jeff Wilson

S Eric Rowe

New England Patriots RB Damien Harris

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Harris was lapped by Rhamondre Stevenson as New England’s top running back last season, but he still has a lot to offer as a steady player who can make an impact as both a runner and receiver (and it sure helps that he practices excellent ball security). If the Saints can’t budget for one of the big-name free agents at this position, Harris makes sense as someone who won’t be asking for top dollar.

Story continues

Other free agents of note:

WR Jakobi Meyers

S Jabrill Peppers

WR Nelson Agholor

LB Raekwon McMillan

New York Jets DT Sheldon Rankins

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Rankins has continued to put up solid numbers with the Jets, racking up 49 pressures and 8 sacks over the last two seasons in their interior rotation. And there’s room for him now in New Orleans after the Saints let him walk away back in 2021. He’d make sense as someone to add to the mix as they continue to rebuild their defensive line.

Other free agents of note:

S Lamarcus Joyner

LB Kwon Alexander

DT Nathan Shepherd

QB Mike White

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire