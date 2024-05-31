1 former Steelers WR thinks Michael Thomas is the receiver Pittsburgh needs

Despite all the moves the Pittsburgh Steelers have made this offseason, wide receiver remains a question mark. After trading away Dionate Johnson, the Steelers brought in several mid-tier veterans and drafted Roman Wilson but Pittsburgh would be better off if they could land a quality starter to pair up with George Pickens and let Roman Wilson work in the slot.

Former Steelers wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders was on Up & Adams and he shared his thoughts on the Steelers wide receiver position. Sanders says if the Steelers do want to add a wide receiver to the roster, former New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas would be a perfect fit.

IF the #Steelers do add a WR to the roster… Emmanuel Sanders thinks MIKE THOMAS would be a PERFECT fit 🎯 @ESanders_10 @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/ECIzMKBoNZ — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) May 30, 2024

Thomas led the league in receptions in 2018 and 2019 and led the league in receiving yards in 2019. But since that record-breaking campaign, Thomas has been limited by a variety of injuries and only played in 20 games in the last four seasons. If Thomas is healthy, he should be fresh and still have plenty left in the tank despite being 31 years old.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire