1 EDGE prospect for Colts in each round of NFL draft

The Indianapolis Colts are just under two weeks away from the start of the 2023 NFL draft where they’ll be looking to add talent and depth to the roster.

While the edge rusher position isn’t high on the list of needs for the Colts, a team can never have too many pass rushers. At some point throughout the draft, we should expect general manager Chris Ballard to add some competition to the room even if it comes on Day 3.

With Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo going into their highly anticipated third seasons, the Colts also added Samson Ebukam to work in the LEO role as the Yannick Ngakoue replacement. They also brought back the versatile Tyquan Lewis, who again suffered a season-ending torn patellar tendon in 2022.

Here’s a look at one edge rusher prospect who fits the Colts in each round of the draft:

Round 1

Best prospect fit: Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Selections in this round (1): No. 4

There are few non-quarterback prospects the Colts would consider at No. 4 overall. Anderson Jr. might be at the top of that list. Arguably the top overall prospect in the entire class, Anderson Jr. is next in the long line of impactful Alabama edge rushers. A two-time unanimous All-American, Anderson is a cornerstone edge rusher. He may not be the biggest edge rusher, but he’s lengthy, explosive and extremely dynamic as a pass rusher. His heavy hands set the edge against the run while his explosiveness and bend allow him to win as a pass rusher with consistency. He also was a team captain. If the Colts don’t feel comfortable with the quarterback board—say they’re top-three quarterbacks are taken ahead—Anderson would be an incredible consolation prize.

Round 2

Best prospect fit: Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

Selections in this round (1): No. 35

Earlier in the offseason, McDonald was creating plenty of buzz as a prospect on the rise. Now, the fifth-year senior is a fringe first-round pick. There’s a chance he’s not even available for the Colts in the second round but if he is, Chris Ballard will certainly have him in consideration. McDonald is a bit on the light side (239 pounds), but he’s an incredible athlete with elite length, speed, explosiveness and bend. His role at Iowa State may have hindered his upside, but he still has experience playing the LEO role. There is still work to do when it comes to developing his pass-rush plan, but McDonald checks a lot of boxes for the Colts.

Round 3

Best prospect fit: Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

Selections in this round (1): No. 79

Foskey will check a lot of the boxes the Colts have when it comes to their edge rushers. First and foremost, he brings high character, strong leadership and a red-hot motor. He also has the versatility to work in several packages, whether he’s standing up, with his hand in the dirt or off the ball. He may not be the most bendy edge rusher, but he’s still a solid athlete with explosiveness and burst. He could provide production as a sub-package pass rusher with the upside to be a starting option in the future if he can develop more efficient counter moves.

Round 4

Best prospect fit: Yaya Diaby, Louisville

Selections in this round (1): No. 106

There are some prospects who just scream “Chris Ballard type,” and Diaby certainly fits that mold. Despite being an older prospect (24 in May) and breaking out very late in his career due to an unorthodox path, Diaby has the type of athletic profile to target on Day 3. At 6-foot-3 and 263 pounds, Diaby has 34-inch arms while posting a 4.51 in the 40-yard dash, 1.51 in the 10-yard split, a 37-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot broad jump. He finished his career on a high note with 9.0 sacks and 14 tackles for loss in 2022. He’s still developing his game, but there’s a lot of upside here.

Round 5

Best prospect fit: K.J. Henry, Clemson

Selections in this round (3): Nos. 138, 162, 176

There’s a chance Henry doesn’t make it to the fifth round, but it’s likely he’s going on Day 3, especially after a reported 7.47 in the three-cone drill at Clemson’s pro day. Henry fits the mold of a LEO pass rusher, and his 1.57 in the 10-yard split shows he’s a player who gets off the line quickly. He has the size and length the Colts like to see in their edge rushers, and he has upside as a sub-package pass rusher if he continues to develop his repertoire.

Round 6

The Colts currently don’t have a pick in the sixth round of the draft.

Round 7

Best prospect fit: Habakkuk Baldonado, Pittsburgh

Selections in this round (2): Nos. 221, 236

A fifth-year senior out of Pitt, Baldonado checks a lot of boxes for the Colts. If they wanted to take a flier on him late in the draft, it would make sense considering his profile. Though he wasn’t overly productive in college with 15 sacks and 22 tackles for loss in 41 games, he has good size, length and athleticism to mold. He’s strong against the run but won’t win with twitch or speed around the edge.

