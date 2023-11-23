1 doubtful, 11 questionable for Dolphins Week 12 matchup with Jets

The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Thursday, a walkthrough, at the Baptist Health Training complex in preparation for their Friday afternoon battle with the New York Jets.

Without a full practice, the Dolphins had to estimate participation levels for the session.

Offensive lineman Robert Jones (knee) has been listed as doubtful.

Tight end Durham Smythe (ankle), running back De’Von Achane (knee), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee), offensive lineman Lester Cotton (hip), right guard Robert Hunt (hamstring), full back Alec Ingold (foot/ankle) and right tackle Austin Jackson (oblique) enter this week as questionable.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill (hand), running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle) and wide receiver Braxton Berrios (hamstring) are good to go for Friday.

Miami and New York Jets will kick off on Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium.

