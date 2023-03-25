1 and done: Houston walloped by No. 5 Miami as March Madness takes last No. 1 seed

Fifth-seeded Miami did more than upset top-seeded Houston in a Sweet 16 matchup Friday.

The Hurricanes walloped the Cougars 89-75 in the men’s NCAA Tournament that ended Houston’s hopes of playing for the school’s first national championship in its hometown.

Houston is the site of this year’s Final Four. But the Cougars (33-4) will be watching.

The Hurricanes (28-7) advance to the Elite Eight for the second year in a row and are one victory from their first Final Four appearance in school history. They will will play the winner of the Texas-Xavier game Sunday at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Nijel Pack led the Hurricanes as they stormed past the Cougars to advance to the Elite Eight.

Sophomore guard Nijel Pack led Miami with 26 points and shot 7-for-10 from 3-point range in Miami's convincing victory.

“It just shows that we’re one of the best teams in the country,’’ Pack said.

Miami led 42-36 at the half, and that lead continued to swell.

The Hurricanes led by double digits for most of the second half and by as much as 17 points.

