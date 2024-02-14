1 dead, at least 21 others injured by gunfire at Chiefs Super Bowl parade in Kansas City: 'Tragedy'

One person has died and at least 21 others were injured by gunfire in a shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, following the parade and rally for the Chiefs' Super Bowl win, officials said Wednesday.

Three suspects have been detained, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves said at a media briefing Wednesday, calling the shooting a "tragedy."

The shooting took place west of Union Station, near the garage, as Chiefs fans were leaving, according to Kansas City police.

About 1 million paradegoers had been expected at Wednesday's celebration.

Paradegoer Arnold Sauther said when the rally ended the Chiefs went into Union Station, and fans followed the players to get autographs.

"Then, all of a sudden they all started running out, and you see all these policemen come running in there -- and you knew something happened in the station," Sauther told Kansas City ABC affiliate KMBC.

"We see people running, and we hear gunshots, and we take off running. And we look over and there's a guy next to us on the ground," witness Jennifer Wilbers told KMBC.

All Chiefs players, coaches and staff are safe, officials said.

Players, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, linebacker Drue Tranquill and guard Trey Smith, spoke out on social media about the shooting.

Praying for Kansas City… 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 14, 2024

Please join me in prayer for all the victims in this heinous act. Pray that doctors & first responders would have steady hands & that all would experience full healing. — Drue Tranquill (@DTranquill) February 14, 2024

My thoughts and prayers🙏🏾 are with everyone affected by today's incidents—a huge thank you to the first responders who ran towards the sound of danger. You're the ones who should be celebrated today. — Trey Smith (@treysmith) February 14, 2024

"People started crashing forward, everybody started running, there was screaming," one woman told KMBC. "We didn't know what was happening, but in this day and age when people run, you run."

"We went where an elevator was, we shut the doors and sat back against the doors and we prayed," she added.

"There was yelling and we didn't know if it was safe to leave, so we tried to block the doors. We heard the elevator start to move so we opened the doors and ran out -- there were officers there," she said. "I've never been so glad to see an officer in my life."

The police chief said 800 law enforcement officers were at the parade and rally.

"I am angry," Graves said. "The people who came to this celebration should expect a safe environment."

"This was a tragic conclusion to a celebration we had all looked forward to -- none more than Teresa and me," Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement. "The First Lady and I were present when shots broke out. Thanks to the professionalism of our security officers and first responders, Teresa and I and our staff are safe and secure."

"We commend local first responders and our state Missouri Disaster Medical Assistance Team for their quick actions to stop the threat and treat those in need," his statement continued. "State and local law enforcement were prepared, they had a plan, and they ran towards danger when presented, undoubtedly saving lives. ... As we wait to learn more, our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of this senseless violence."

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, according to the White House.

