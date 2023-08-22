1 critically hurt, 1 in custody after passerby reports ‘bloody body’ in Raytown yard

A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries stemming from an apparent assault Monday in Raytown, according to police.

Around 4:22 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 5700 block of Blue Ridge Cutoff after a passerby called 911. The passerby saw a person carrying a “bloody body” and a body being left in a front yard there, according to police.

Police and paramedics arrived to find a woman with severe injuries, the nature of which were not immediately disclosed. She was taken to the hospital and remained in critical condition.

Police also said one person was taken into custody at that location.

A spokesman for Raytown police said no further information was being released by authorities Monday evening.

Police were asking anyone with information to contact the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.