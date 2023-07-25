How an old text from Mike Vrabel led DeAndre Hopkins to Tennessee Titans in free agency

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel never stopped coaching up DeAndre Hopkins.

Vrabel and the Titans' new standout receiver go way back. Vrabel was a defensive assistant with the Houston Texans from 2014-17 when Hopkins was establishing himself as one of the league's best receivers. But even after Vrabel left Houston for Nashville, and even after Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals, Vrabel stayed in touch.

"Vrabel, we always kept communication over the years," Hopkins said Tuesday after reporting for training camp. "When I first got to Arizona, he was one of the first people to congratulate me and was one of the first coaches to criticize a bad game that I had as well that wasn’t my coach. That’s what I respect about Vrabel."

As Hopkins tells the story, he didn't make a play on a pass he should've caught, so Vrabel texted him to tell him he should've made the catch. Hopkins says Vrabel was the same way in Houston, and that relationship went a long way toward Hopkins choosing Tennessee in free agency.

Along with Vrabel, the Titans' coaching staff includes former Texans assistants Tim Kelly and Charles London, now the Titans' offensive coordinator and passing game coordinator. Hopkins said two goals entering his 11th NFL season were to find familiarity with a franchise and be around people who make him feel comfortable.

Beyond that, Hopkins said the main reason he chose the Titans was the chance, as he sees it, to contend and compete.

"The competitive roster that Vrabel and (general manager Ran Carthon) have built," Hopkins said. "I want to be able to compete. Obviously it starts with the division and then after that the rest speaks for itself."

