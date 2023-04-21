1 cornerback for the Vikings for every round of the 2023 NFL draft
At the start of the offseason, the Minnesota Vikings had a clear priority: to address the cornerback position. They released Cam Dantzler and allowed Patrick Peterson to leave in free agency. Even after signing Byron Murphy Jr., the Vikings still needs additional players in the cornerback room
Fortunately, the upcoming NFL Draft has one of the deepest cornerback classes in recent memory. Let’s take a look at some potential fits for the Vikings at the cornerback position in every round of the draft.