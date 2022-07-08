1 Colts player from each position on the roster bubble

The Indianapolis Colts are set to return for training camp in just a few weeks where the team will begin competing heavily to trim the roster down to 53 players.

While the foundation of the spring workouts has been laid out, the real work comes during training camp and the preseason. This is typically the time when jobs and roster spots are won.

Each position will have wild cards and players on the roster bubble entering training camp.

Here’s a look at one player from each position on the roster bubble entering Colts’ training camp:

QB Sam Ehlinger

Ehlinger is on the roster bubble and likely to be waived when the final cuts are made. With Matt Ryan leading the way as the starter and Nick Foles now working as the backup, there’s no real reason to keep three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

RB Deon Jackson

Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines are locks to make the roster as one of the league’s best 1-2 punches. Entering training camp, Phillip Lindsay appears to be leading the way for the RB3 spot. Gunning for that fourth spot, Jackson is going to have to prove the Colts need to keep four running backs on the roster even if it means mostly special teams work.

WR Mike Strachan

Ultimately, my prediction will be that Strachan makes the roster. But he’s not guaranteed a spot. The upside is alluring considering what we saw during the preseason last year, but after missing much of the spring, Strachan is going to have to show he’s worthy of that final wide receiver spot in the room.

TE Andrew Ogletree

The sixth-round pick has impressive athleticism and catch radius. However, it may just come down to a numbers game. The Colts already have three tight ends locked to make the roster. It’s all a matter of whether Ogletree forces them to keep four.

OT Ryan Van Demark

The Colts gave Van Demark a hefty signing bonus following the 2022 NFL draft, but he still has to prove he’s worthy of a roster spot. With Matt Pryor, Bernhard Raimann and Dennis Kelly all likely to make the roster, Van Demark needs a strong showing during the preseason.

DE Ben Banogu

The biggest name on the roster bubble is Banogu. The former second-round pick hasn’t done much through the first three years of his career and now faces a pivotal point entering the final year of his rookie contract. Banogu needs another strong showing in the preseason to keep that final roster spot in the defensive end room.

DT Eric Johnson

The fifth-round pick has intriguing upside but may be more of a project. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he hits the practice squad during final roster cuts. With that said, there are plenty of roles up for grabs that he could compete for in the defensive tackle room.

LB Brandon King

The Colts signed the special teamer King this offseason and even though he seems to have the fast track to the fifth spot in the linebacker room, he’s going to have to fend off undrafted rookies Jojo Domann and Sterling Weatherford, both of which offer more upside on defense.

CB Rodney Thomas II

The seventh-round pick out of Yale has intriguing upside, and he’ll have a chance to earn the final spot in the cornerback room. But there are a lot of players vying for those final two roles behind the four that are already locked in.

S Trevor Denbow

Following the retirement of Khari Willis, the Colts have only five safeties on the roster entering training camp. Four of them are essentially locked to make the roster, which means Denbow is likely to be the odd man out.

Special Teams

Is the most likely outcome that Blankenship makes the roster? Yes. But it’s clear the Colts still see the need to bring in competition because Blankenship hasn’t yet proved to be the long-term answer.

